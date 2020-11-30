Betty Pulse, 95, of Platte, SD passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Platte Care Center Avera. A memorial service with burial at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Torrey Lake Township will be held in the summer of 2021. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements.
Betty Jeanne Moore was born to Gladys Stattler Edmisten on September 16, 1925. She was adopted at birth by her aunt, Henry and Rua Stattler Moore of Mitchell, SD. Betty's childhood was spent at their home on Lake Mitchell. This led to her enjoyment of water sports, camping and fishing. She taught her sons and grandchildren to water ski and water skied herself for many years. In her late teens she committed her life to the Lord.
She married Robert W. Pulse of Platte on November 16, 1946 and moved to his farm north of Platte where they lived until 2012 when they moved to Countryside Assisted Living in Mitchell. Bob died in 2014. Betty remained at Countryside until moving to Platte Care Center in 2017 due to failing health.
Betty worked as a bookkeeper for a furniture store in Mitchell before her marriage which prepared her for keeping detailed records for the farm and Bob's Registered Angus herd. She also was a bookkeeper at Tri-County State Bank in Kimball for several years.
Betty and Bob enjoyed traveling later in life and took trips to Hawaii, Mexico, Alaska, Puerto Rico and Jamaica. They loved to tell about their many adventures. Their life was rich and full in many ways.
Survivors are: her daughter, Marianne (Bob) Houkom of Iowa City, IA, sons: Dan (Linda) Pulse of Hill City, SD and Philip (Nancy) Pulse of Bloomington, MN; Bill's former wife, Kathy of Sioux Falls, SD; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren. Other survivors include: nieces, nephews, close friends, Vickie and Dan Dykes of Chamberlain, and many of her non-denominational Christian fellowship ministers and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by: her parents; two sisters; a half-brother; her husband, Bob; her firstborn son, Bill of Kimball; one granddaughter; and two great-grandsons.
Memorials may be sent to: Platte Care Center Avera, PO Box 200, Platte, SD 57369 in her memory. The family deeply appreciates the exceptional care she received there.
Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.