1/1
Beverly J. Longe
1952-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lake Andes - Beverly J. Longe, 67, died at Avera St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston on Monday, November 23, 2020. There will be a private family service at First Lutheran Church in Lake Andes.

Beverly J. Longe was born on December 26, 1952 in Omaha, NE, daughter of Gerald and Norma (Hill) Maple. She attended school in Orchard, NE and later attained her GED. She married Eugene Longe on November 22, 1975 in Neligh, NE as the couple just celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. They lived in several different towns in Nebraska until moving to Lake Andes, SD in 1988 where Bev operated a daycare for over 30 years. Bev was a member of First Lutheran Church in Lake Andes, ABATE, and the VFW Auxiliary(Orchard, NE). She enjoyed throwing darts, playing cards, riding motorcycle, boating, and collecting Santa's. She cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren whenever time would allow. She died at Avera St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 67.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene of Lake Andes, SD, 5 children, Chad Longe of Montrose, SD, Dustin (Amber) Longe of Lake Andes, SD, Mikel (Kimberly) Longe of Bennett, CO, William "BJ" (Kristine) Longe of Bridgewater, SD, and Crissy Longe of Lake Andes, SD, 10 grandchildren, Lorenzo, Reno, Jaiden, Braxton, Karson, Kameron, Shaylee, Shania, Ethan, and Paige, and sister-in-law, Joan Maple.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Merlyn Maple.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
First Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Koehn Bros Funeral Home
309 Main St
Parkston, SD 57366
(605) 928-3241
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Koehn Bros Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved