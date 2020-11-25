Lake Andes - Beverly J. Longe, 67, died at Avera St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston on Monday, November 23, 2020. There will be a private family service at First Lutheran Church in Lake Andes.



Beverly J. Longe was born on December 26, 1952 in Omaha, NE, daughter of Gerald and Norma (Hill) Maple. She attended school in Orchard, NE and later attained her GED. She married Eugene Longe on November 22, 1975 in Neligh, NE as the couple just celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. They lived in several different towns in Nebraska until moving to Lake Andes, SD in 1988 where Bev operated a daycare for over 30 years. Bev was a member of First Lutheran Church in Lake Andes, ABATE, and the VFW Auxiliary(Orchard, NE). She enjoyed throwing darts, playing cards, riding motorcycle, boating, and collecting Santa's. She cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren whenever time would allow. She died at Avera St. Benedict Hospital in Parkston on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 67.



She is survived by her husband, Eugene of Lake Andes, SD, 5 children, Chad Longe of Montrose, SD, Dustin (Amber) Longe of Lake Andes, SD, Mikel (Kimberly) Longe of Bennett, CO, William "BJ" (Kristine) Longe of Bridgewater, SD, and Crissy Longe of Lake Andes, SD, 10 grandchildren, Lorenzo, Reno, Jaiden, Braxton, Karson, Kameron, Shaylee, Shania, Ethan, and Paige, and sister-in-law, Joan Maple.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Merlyn Maple.

