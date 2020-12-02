1/1
Blanche Frances Peterson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Blanche's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Blanche Frances Peterson, 90, of Platte, SD passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Platte Health Center Avera from complications of Covid. A private family Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Platte. A private family Committal Service will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements.

Blanche Frances (Bilka) Peterson was born on April 27, 1930 to Joseph and Frances (Simonikova) Bilka in Platte, SD. She grew up in Brule County, SD and attended the Pipal School in Pleasant Grove Township through eighth grade and Platte High School for two years. She then decided to help her parents on the farm and also worked in various places in Platte.

On June 30, 1956 Blanche was united in marriage to Paul A. Peterson at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Platte. She began working at the Platte Care Center and continued to do so in some capacity for over 52 years. She was an active member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and Altar Society and belonged to a group of ladies who liked taking trips to Branson, MO and Deadwood, SD for fun days.

Blanche enjoyed doing embroidery work, completing puzzles and tending to her many flowers in the summer. She loved shopping, especially going rummaging and adding to her teapot collection. She dearly loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. When Christmas and birthdays came along, she couldn't wait to go shopping for them.

Grateful for having shared in Blanche's life: her son, Dennis Peterson of Harrisburg, SD; two grandchildren: Abigail Peterson of Sioux Falls, SD and Jacob Peterson of Harrisburg, SD; two great grandchildren: Kinley and Kaley Peterson; a sister, Georgia Kott of Platte, SD; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were: her daughter, Renee Peterson (1977); her husband, Paul Peterson (1990); a grandson, Cody Peterson (1998); her parents, Joseph and Frances Bilka; parents-in-law, Alfred and Caroline Peterson; a brother-in-law, Don Kott; and in-laws: Mervin (Donna) Peterson, Marion (Wendell) Foxley and Beth (Harry) Stone.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Funeral Mass
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mount Funeral Home
520 S Main St
Platte, SD 57369
(605) 337-3857
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mount Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved