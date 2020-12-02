Blanche Frances Peterson, 90, of Platte, SD passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Platte Health Center Avera from complications of Covid. A private family Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Platte. A private family Committal Service will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements.
Blanche Frances (Bilka) Peterson was born on April 27, 1930 to Joseph and Frances (Simonikova) Bilka in Platte, SD. She grew up in Brule County, SD and attended the Pipal School in Pleasant Grove Township through eighth grade and Platte High School for two years. She then decided to help her parents on the farm and also worked in various places in Platte.
On June 30, 1956 Blanche was united in marriage to Paul A. Peterson at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Platte. She began working at the Platte Care Center and continued to do so in some capacity for over 52 years. She was an active member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and Altar Society and belonged to a group of ladies who liked taking trips to Branson, MO and Deadwood, SD for fun days.
Blanche enjoyed doing embroidery work, completing puzzles and tending to her many flowers in the summer. She loved shopping, especially going rummaging and adding to her teapot collection. She dearly loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. When Christmas and birthdays came along, she couldn't wait to go shopping for them.
Grateful for having shared in Blanche's life: her son, Dennis Peterson of Harrisburg, SD; two grandchildren: Abigail Peterson of Sioux Falls, SD and Jacob Peterson of Harrisburg, SD; two great grandchildren: Kinley and Kaley Peterson; a sister, Georgia Kott of Platte, SD; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were: her daughter, Renee Peterson (1977); her husband, Paul Peterson (1990); a grandson, Cody Peterson (1998); her parents, Joseph and Frances Bilka; parents-in-law, Alfred and Caroline Peterson; a brother-in-law, Don Kott; and in-laws: Mervin (Donna) Peterson, Marion (Wendell) Foxley and Beth (Harry) Stone.
Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.