Bryan Rudland, age 59 of Belle Fourche, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his home.



Funeral arrangements are pending with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.



Bryan worked at Shopko in Belle Fourche for many years.



Services are pending and when a date and time is set, this website will be updated immediately.



Bryan is survived by his mother, Beverly Howard of Rapid City, Robert Rudland of Minot ND; brother, Gene Rudland of Rapid City; and sisters, Robin Lawley of Derby KS, and Penny Sighol of Kenmare ND. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon in 2009.

