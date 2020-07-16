1/1
Bryan Rudland
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bryan Rudland, age 59 of Belle Fourche, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his home.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

Bryan worked at Shopko in Belle Fourche for many years.

Services are pending and when a date and time is set, this website will be updated immediately.

Bryan is survived by his mother, Beverly Howard of Rapid City, Robert Rudland of Minot ND; brother, Gene Rudland of Rapid City; and sisters, Robin Lawley of Derby KS, and Penny Sighol of Kenmare ND. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon in 2009.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
715 National Street
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
(605) 892-3320
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved