Camilla Dreis Zelenka passed away peacefully at Avera Prince of Peace Nursing Home on October 17, 2020.
Born on October 10, 1923, Camilla was the only child of Peter and Gertrude (Herman) Dreis of Hoven, SD. Named for St. Camillus de Lellis, patron saint of nurses, she grew up knitting, sewing, playing piano and driving the tractor at threshing time. She went to high school at Mount Marty, Yankton, SD, graduating in 1940. Camilla graduated from the nursing program at St. Luke's Hospital in Aberdeen, SD, in 1944. During her last year at nursing school, she married William (Bill) Marsh. They lived in Aberdeen where she began her nursing career and he started a construction business. Over the next ten years they would have six children.
Bill Marsh died unexpectedly on December 25, 1953, and Camilla went back to work nursing at St. Luke's Hospital to support her family. Two years later she met and married Donald Zelenka on August 20, 1956. Cam and Don had three children over the next 4 years, bringing the total to nine children. In 1965, the Zelenka family moved to Sioux Falls, SD, which has become Cam's home. She was an active member of Christ the King Church and sang with the choir for the Pope in Rome. After receiving a BA in Nursing at USD, she resumed her nursing career through a re-entry program offered by McKennan Hospital. Cam worked at Keystone in Canton, SD, and then continued to work in the ReHab unit at McKennan until her retirement in the 1996.
Cam enjoyed playing cards, bowling, crossword puzzles & games, whether played on her iPad or at the kitchen table. Everyone in her family was gifted something she knitted or crocheted. She read books and magazines constantly and enjoyed discussing them. She was an avid supporter of her large family in all their many academic & sports endeavors.
Cam's children are Kathryn Gregoire, Landisville PA; Carol (Mel) Klein, Sioux Falls SD; Patrick (Nancy) Zelenka, Yankton SD; Nadine Wilson, Cheyenne WY; Julie (Dennis) Beusch, Aberdeen SD; Bill (Elaine) Marsh, Sioux Falls SD; Anita (Paul) Lines, Watson MN; Jane (Don) Matthew, Seminole TX; Richard (Jacqui) Zelenka, Sioux Falls SD. She has 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, her daughter Anita and a grandson, Brett.
A private family only funeral mass will take place on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. The family invites you to watch Camilla's funeral on Zoom. A link will be published for the livestreamed funeral service on the Heritage Funeral Home website.
Interment will take place in Aberdeen, SD at the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Please direct memorial gifts to the Alzheimer's/dementia charity of your choice
.