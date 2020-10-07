Candace Kay (Johnson) Uzzle, 58, of Platte, SD went to heaven on Monday, October 5, 2020 at home of her own will. Memorial Services are 10:30 A.M. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Mount Funeral Home in Platte. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. – 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home prior to services on Saturday.
Candace Kay (Johnson) Uzzle was born on February 17, 1962 in Redfield, SD to Kyle and Anita (Holmes) Johnson. She graduated from Warner High School in May of 1980. She was joined in marriage to (Douglas) Paul Uzzle on November 20, 1981 in Stratford, SD. To this union, two sons were born: Jeffrey Paul and Douglas Scott.
Candace worked as a CNA at Platte Care Center Avera. She enjoyed flower gardening, crafting, fishing and joy riding in the boat.
Grateful for having shared in Candace's life: her husband of over 38 years, Paul Uzzle of Platte, SD; two sons and four grandchildren: Jeffrey (Staci) Uzzle – Briggs, Braysen and Brodi of Redfield, SD and Douglas (Kari) Uzzle – Little Miss Charlotte of Moorhead, MN; a sister, Annette (Steve) Frahm of Vacaville, CA; along with nieces, nephews and friends.
Candace was preceded in death by: her parents, Kyle (1999) and Anita (2015) Johnson; two brothers: Jeffrey David Johnson (2017) and John Rexford Johnson (2019); paternal and maternal grandparents: Theodore and Pearl Johnson, Rexford and Gertrude Holmes.
Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.