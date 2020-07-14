Candace Rae Dyk, 73, of Platte, SD passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral Services are 10:30 A.M. Friday, July 17, 2020 at the First Reformed Church in Platte. A Committal Service will follow at Platte City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. prior to services on Friday. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. The service will also be live-streamed.
Candace Rae (McNutt) Dyk was born on January 23, 1947 to Ralph and Lorretta Lydia (Hintz) McNutt in Huron, SD. She graduated from De Smet High School in 1965 and went on to attend Stewart's School in Sioux Falls, SD to become a Beautician. On June 29, 1967 Candi was united in marriage to Gerald Dyk at the American Lutheran Church in De Smet, SD. Together they farmed for seven years in the Platte, SD area before moving to Oregon until 1980, when they returned to Platte.
Candi worked as an Aide at both the Platte Care Center and Platte Health Center and was a member of the First Reformed Church. She loved flower gardening and had a petrified garden surrounding their home where she grew her flowers. During her time in Oregon, she loved going to the beach. She enjoyed trucking with Gerald, they would play cards every night and read a chapter from the Bible.
Grateful for having shared in Candi's life: her husband of over 53 years, Gerald Dyk of Platte, SD; three children: Laura (Jesse) Budimir of Sioux Falls, SD, Jarren Dyk of Platte, SD and Neysa Dyk (Robert Haukaas) of Pierre, SD; nine grandchildren: Philip (Kelsey) Pranger, Jessica Pranger, Thia (Jesse) Avalos, Tasha Dyk, Jentry Dyk, Aubrie Dyk, Rhea Dyk, Pryce Dyk and Preston Dyk; nine great grandchildren: Leiyssa Pranger, Jaylen Pranger, Amiaya Smith, Nevaeh Smith, King Jennings, Adrian Avalos, Mateo Avalos, Marny Dyk and Hayden Hall; two sisters, Marcine Anderson and Carol Anderson both of Oregon; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Candace was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Lorretta; two infant brothers: Ralph, Jr. and Eric; a sister, Nancy Buyes; and step dad, Larry Anderson.
Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.