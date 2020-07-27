1/1
Carlos Emilio Cid
1951 - 2020
Carlos Emilio Cid, 69, Sioux Falls, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls.

Carlos Emilio Cid, was born on April 30, 1951 to Isreal Cid and Blanca Jara-Navarrete, in Santiago, Chile. While in Chile, he was involved in politics and was the secretary for his political party.

During the unrest in 1974, he fled Chile to Argentina, where he established a family. Later, during the 1990's he came to the USA (Kansas) and met and married Mae Lagang. They moved to Sioux Falls and raised their three children, Nelson, Kevin and Josh. He worked for John Morrell as a meat cutter for several years before becoming disabled. Later on, he had another daughter, Carla, with Jackie Peters.

Carlos is survived by his children, Nelson, Kevin, Josh and Carla and step-son, Steven; he is also survived by family members still living in Holland and Chile.

Published in KELOLAND from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-5822
