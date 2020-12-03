Carol Ann Bultsma (Hoving), 83, of Platte, SD passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Platte Care Center Avera. Funeral Services are 2:00 P.M. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Platte Christian Reformed Church. A Committal Service will follow at Platte City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. Friday, December 4, 2020 with a 6:00 P.M. Prayer Service. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. The service will be live-streamed under "Photos and Videos" on our website, through Mount Funeral Homes Facebook page and at www.plattecrc.org.
Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.
Carol Ann Bultsma (Hoving) was born on June 12, 1937 to William and Anna (Streelman) Hoving in Roseland, Illinois. She attended Roseland Christian Grade School and graduated high school from Chicago Christian School. She was united in marriage to Theodore (Ted) Bultsma on June 15, 1956 in Chicago, IL at the Roseland Christian Reformed Church parsonage. Carol worked for a train company in Chicago before she began her lifelong career as a devoted wife and mother. She and dad started their family living on the south side of Chicago where the first four children were born to their union, before making the move with their young family to Platte South Dakota in 1963. Three more children were born into the family after they moved to South Dakota. Along with managing the house and caring for her large family, Carol was also the sole bookkeeper for their business Bultsma Truck Line.
Carol was a member of the Platte Christian Reformed Church and served as a church Calvinette Leader. She was also a long time 4-H Leader, participated in bowling league, and was a member of the local Red Hat Ladies and TOPS.
Baking and creating beautiful handiwork were two of Carol's passions. There was always something baking or just baked when anyone stopped at her house and she loved to share banana bread, cookies, or her famous almond rolls with family and friends. She gifted her handmade counted cross stitch samplers, crocheted baby blankets, and prayer shawls to her family. Carol loved afternoon tea and especially with company so she could get out her collection of tea cups. She will be fondly remembered for the love she showed to all her family.
Grateful for having shared in Carol's life: her seven children: David (Brenda) Bultsma of Platte, SD, Cheryl Reed of Platte, SD, Beverly Antonsen of Platte, SD, Janice Urban of Pukwana, SD, Barbara (Todd) Powell of Chamberlain, SD, William (Chandel) Bultsma of Vermillion, SD and Patricia (Bill) Frei of Wagner, SD; 19 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren: Josh (Julie) Bultsma - Coy, Rory, Riata and Tayten; Bridget (Jared) Bender – Hayes; Jarrod (Jacki) Bultsma - Dawson, Hayden and Austen; Jerylin (Isaac) Dahlman - Kurt and Wade; Jody (Steven) Beeson - Sophie, Kip and Teddy; Jill (Jacques) DeWet; Hope Antonsen; Michael (Nichole) Urban - Anthony and Allison; Ryan (Samantha) Urban - Trace, Huntley, Rhett and Briggs; Tara (Kyle) Wieczorak - Reagan, Emma and Carter; Brooklynn (Ross) Kieffer – Savanna and Sullivan; Rebecca (Matt) Herman-Jack; Elizabeth (Matt) Luczak-Isabell; Nathan Powell, Collin Powell, Thomas Powell; Jasmine (Ryan Larsen) Stewart - Eliot and Alice; Colton Frei, and Callie Frei; one sister Grace Haan; along with many nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband of over 63 years, Theodore (Ted) Bultsma (Dec. 4, 2019); parents, William and Anna Hoving; an infant twin son, Daniel; a grandson, Logan Theodore Frei; a granddaughter, Janel Reed; and two sons-in-law: Raymond Urban and Kevin Antonsen.