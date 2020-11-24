Carol Lea (Harmon) Leesch, age 78 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Saturday, November 21 accompanied by her loving children at Sanford Medical Center.



Carol was born April 29, 1942 to Lowell & Bena (Weibe) Harmon in Canton, SD. She was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Canton. She graduated from Canton High School in 1960. On November 27, 1968 she was married to Jerald Leesch and had 2 children, Mark and Dawn.



Carol was a loving wife, mother, successful businesswoman, and a charitable member of her community. She owned and operated a business with her husband for over 35 years before retiring in 2005. She was a life-long giver. Early in her marriage she fostered children, before having her own. She volunteered countless hours at First Christian Church in Sioux Falls, was an involved member of the El Riad Shrine Hospital Auxiliary, and volunteered at the Center for Active Generations as well as numerous other organizations throughout her life. If work needed to be done, she was there to do it.



She is survived by her children Mark Jerald Leesch, Dawn (Nicholas) Clausen and three grandchildren Tycho Clausen, Daphne Clausen, and Paige Clausen all of Sioux Falls.



She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry, her parents Lowell and Bena and her sister Patricia 'Pat' Peltier.



A private service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery on Saturday November 28, 2020.



Funeral arrangements are made by Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls



In leiu of flowers, if so desired, memorials in her name will be forwarded to some of her favorite charities.

