1/1
Caroline Kay (Flanagan) Costello
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Caroline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Caroline Kay (Flanagan) Costello, 72, of Belle Fourche died November 18, 2020 at the Hospice House in Rapid City, South Dakota.

She was born December 15, 1947 in Belle Fourche to Woodford Presley and Mary Jane (Gibson) Miller. She grew up in Belle Fourche and attended Belle Fourche High School. Kay had four children, Delbert, James, Gary and Dustie.

Kay had many jobs, all in the hospitality industry. She never met a stranger and did well at waitressing and working in the gaming industry in Deadwood. She lived in Florida and Wyoming and spent 12 years in Costa Rica where Kay and her husband, Tom Costello opened and Ran Kay's Gringo Postres. Following that they moved to Arizona and after Tom passed away in 2019, Kay returned to her home town in South Dakota where she remained until her passing.

With such a large family we send a special thank you to the families that have loved and cared for Kay throughout the years.

She is survived by her sister, Penny Peters of Belle Fourche; children, Delbert Miller, James (Kim) Hayworth, Gary (Carrie) Hayworth all of Belle Fourche and daughter, Dustie Gibson of Keystone; 11 grandchildren, Michael, Brandon, Kyrstin, Dante, Dierks, Mary Jane, Chance, Madisyne, Kyler, Yvete and Drayvun; two great grandchildren; niece, Janet Goolsby and great niece, Jetta Goolsby and numerous cousins and extended family and best friend, Denise.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two wonderful husbands, John Flanagan and Tom Costello.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, November 25 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at the Branding Iron Steakhouse and Social Club in Belle Fourche.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kline Funeral Chapel
838 State St
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
(605) 892-3964
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kline Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved