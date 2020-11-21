Caroline Kay (Flanagan) Costello, 72, of Belle Fourche died November 18, 2020 at the Hospice House in Rapid City, South Dakota.
She was born December 15, 1947 in Belle Fourche to Woodford Presley and Mary Jane (Gibson) Miller. She grew up in Belle Fourche and attended Belle Fourche High School. Kay had four children, Delbert, James, Gary and Dustie.
Kay had many jobs, all in the hospitality industry. She never met a stranger and did well at waitressing and working in the gaming industry in Deadwood. She lived in Florida and Wyoming and spent 12 years in Costa Rica where Kay and her husband, Tom Costello opened and Ran Kay's Gringo Postres. Following that they moved to Arizona and after Tom passed away in 2019, Kay returned to her home town in South Dakota where she remained until her passing.
With such a large family we send a special thank you to the families that have loved and cared for Kay throughout the years.
She is survived by her sister, Penny Peters of Belle Fourche; children, Delbert Miller, James (Kim) Hayworth, Gary (Carrie) Hayworth all of Belle Fourche and daughter, Dustie Gibson of Keystone; 11 grandchildren, Michael, Brandon, Kyrstin, Dante, Dierks, Mary Jane, Chance, Madisyne, Kyler, Yvete and Drayvun; two great grandchildren; niece, Janet Goolsby and great niece, Jetta Goolsby and numerous cousins and extended family and best friend, Denise.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two wonderful husbands, John Flanagan and Tom Costello.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, November 25 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at the Branding Iron Steakhouse and Social Club in Belle Fourche.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
