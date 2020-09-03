Charles "Chuck" Edgar Neve, age 85, of Mitchell, SD peacefully passed on August 31, 2020 in his home.



Chuck was born October 20, 1934 to Dollie and Fred Neve in Camp Crook, SD. He was raised on the family farm in Bowbells, ND and moved with his family to Sioux Falls in 1950. In June, 1952, he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Ohio where he fell in love and married Ruth Lawrence on March 4 , 1954. He served in many places including Japan, Minnesota, North Dakota, England, Washington, Alaska, and retired as a Tech Sgt in Firefighting on June 30, 1972 at Ellsworth AFB, SD. They continued to live in Rapid City and he worked at Farmer's Supply, repairing rancher's water wells for 8 years. He had his own sewer cleaning business when he met Milly Jorgenson and married her on September 23rd, 1980. They moved to Wallace, SD and he worked for Minnesota Rubber for 8 years before retiring. In 2013, he moved to Sioux Falls to be closer to his brother and sisters before making his home in Mitchell with his daughter, Val, in 2018.



Chuck enjoyed making wooden military airplanes as long as his eyesight was good, going to the casino and enjoying the little ones. When he moved to Mitchell, he was excited to be closer to his great grandkids.



Chuck is survived by his children: Charles A "Chuck" (Christina) Neve of Rapid City, Robert 'Bob" (Della "JoAnn") Neve of Denver, CO, Donald "Don" (Marthasue "Marti") Neve of League City, TX, Michael 'Mike"(Linda) Neve of Salem, Valerie "Val" (Danny "Dan") Anderson of Mitchell, Rocky Jorgensen of Lemmon, Wade Jorgensen of Watertown, and Dawn Bohlmann of Groton, SD, 20 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren; a sister, Irene Thompson of Sioux Falls.



He was preceded in death by both his wives, Ruth (1978) and Milly (2012), his daughter, Cynthia (Cindy) Blasy (2011) , his parents, his brothers, Fred Jr Neve and Jerry Neve, and his sister Dorothy Clyde.



A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church with family present one hour prior to the service to greet friends.

