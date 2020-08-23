Charlotte (Bruggeman) Johnson, 80, passed away August 20, 2020 in Rockledge, Florida after a long struggle with Dementia/Alzheimer's disease. She was surrounded and comforted by her daughter, Denise and her family at the time of her death.
Charlotte was born November 22, 1939 in Belle Fourche, SD, the first child of Charles and Alta Bruggeman. Born and raised in Belle Fourche, she attended school and graduated from high school in 1958. Charlotte attended National College of Business in Rapid City, SD earning a secretarial and business associate degree. While in college she met and later married in June of 1959, William (Bill) Dixon of Baltimore, MD, who was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base. Charlotte and Bill moved their home to several places while Bill was transferred from Rapid City to Spokane, WA, Dayton, OH and Fairbanks, AK where their daughter, Denise Michelle Dixon was born. During these years Charlotte spent her time as an Air Force wife and a mother to Denise, continuing to move to different bases including overseas to Thailand.
After her divorce Charlotte and Denise returned to Belle Fourche. Charlotte worked at Bob's Cafe and then at Bruggeman Electric, where she was the bookkeeper and secretary for her father's business.
She married Herb Johnson in the spring of 76 and they continued to live and work in Belle Fourche. When "gaming" came to Deadwood, SD, Charlotte was fortunate to work for the Costner's at The Midnight Star as office manager for the business until her retirement. Charlotte and Herb spent their retirement years between wintering in Texas and summering in Belle Fourche and later Rapid City. With never a red hair out of place or her nails not done she enjoyed time bowling, camping and fishing in the summer, spending time at the cabin near Iron Creek Lake and enjoying the warmth of Texas in the winter.
After the death of her husband, Herb in December 2018, Charlotte's daughter, Denise became her sole support and caregiver. Charlotte and Denise packed up the pickup and headed to Texas " Breaker Breaker 1-9 you got a copy Spic and Span lady " was Charlotte's CB handle. She always got a kick out of talking on the CB and listening to music when traveling. During her time in Texas she laughed, played cards, rode her 3- wheeler bicycle and danced her last dance. After a few fabulous months with friends, Carol and Anita it was time to return to Rapid City and pack up her home. Charlotte lived out her remaining days in Rockledge Florida with her daughter and family and also where her long-time friend, Rosalie Bury resided.
Surviving her are her daughter, Denise (Shamir) Dixon, Rockledge, FL; step-daughter, Michele (Terry) Spanns, Rapid City, SD; brother, Ervin (Geri) Bruggeman, Grandby, CO; sister, Gayleene (Gale) Ballenger, Las Vegas, NV; two grandsons, Savion and Logan, Rockledge, FL; three step granddaughters, Shauna, Rebecca and Bobbi-joe; ten great grandchildren and nephews, Scott, Ryan and Erik; nieces, Brandy and Mary.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husbands, Bill and Herb.
Services for Charlotte will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020. Friends are asked to gather at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche at 2:00 pm. The funeral procession will proceed from there to Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche for graveside rites and interment at 2:30 pm.
An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com