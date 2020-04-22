|
Chester Lee Leonard, 75, passed away on April 18, 2020 at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Sioux Falls after a long battle with cancer.
He is survived by his daughters, Rikki Hess (Leonard) of Sioux Falls and Tina Richardson of Sherwood, OR; a step daughter, Tracy Thibodeau of Rapid City and 2 stepsons, Norman Couch and Zayne Knight both of Portland, OR; his 4 grandchildren, Brittanie Eggerding of Grand Rapids, MI, Emma Hess and Layne Hess of Dell Rapids, Jaron Richardson of Raymond, MS; a granddaughter, Zia Richardson preceded him in death in 2016. He is also survived by 2 older brothers, Jim and Leland Leonard and 3 older sisters, Lela Handran, Barbara Ediger and Cecile Posey. His parents Cecil and Inez Leonard preceded him in death.
Chester was born in St. Joseph, MO on January 15, 1945. He was known for his great sense of humor. Over the course of his life he managed several businesses and owned a convenience store in Elmira, OR. He was an Army Veteran who served in Vietnam from 1967 – 1973.
He loved horseback riding, gardening, working on cars and tinkering on anything that needed fixing. He also loved cooking and canning.
A special thank you to Tracy Thibodeau for her help in caring for him at home so that he could live his final days the way ""he wanted to"" and also to the veterans administration transport for their help.
A small private family service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home. Burial will be in Black Hills National Cemetery. A Celebration of his life will held at a later date. Heritage Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. heritagesfsd.com.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 22, 2020