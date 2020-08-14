1/1
Christine (Lund) Thormodsgard
1921 - 2020
Christine Thormodsgard, 98, passed away at Avera Prince of Peace Nursing Home peacefully on August 13, 2020.

Private family funeral services will be at Heritage Funeral Home on Monday, August 17 at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Hills of Rest Cemetery. Christine's funeral will be live streamed on Zoom.

Christine was born September 21, 1921, to Peter and Johannah Lund in Bowdon, N.D. She graduated from Bowdon High School in 1940.
On September 25, 1940, Christine married Murhl Thormodsgard. For fifteen years she and Murhl farmed in North Dakota. In 1956 they moved to Canton, South Dakota where the two made a great team owning and operating the Canton Hardware store and later built and ran the bowling alley, Murhl's Lanes, in Canton.

Christine enjoyed bird watching, making beautiful quilts, playing cards, baking, ballroom dancing and her absolutely favorite activity was being an outstanding mother and grandmother.


Christine was a member of Canton Lutheran Church until she moved to Sioux Falls, where she became a member of Hope Lutheran Church.


Preceded in death by her beloved husband in 2000, her survivors include three daughters: Faye (Humphrey) Maris of Barrington, R.I., June and Joy Thormodsgard of Sioux Falls; and a son Kim (Tammy) of Sioux Falls; seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests that memorials be directed to a charity of your choice in Christine's honor.

Heritage Funeral Home is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Christine Thormosgard funeral
Time: Aug 17, 2020 12:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/94871070915

Published in KELOLAND on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
Memories & Condolences
August 14, 2020
Kim and Tammy, Jan and I were sorry to read about the passing of Kim's mother, Christine. May God bless you and your family richly as you experience this time of sorrow.
Gil and Jan Blankespoor
Neighbor
August 13, 2020
Rest In Peace Christine! ❤ You raised a wonderful family with whom you shared lots of good memories that will live on in their hearts forever! God Bless
Rhonda Watkins
