Cindy Ann (Peterson) Liesinger
1958-2020
Cindy Ann (Peterson) Liesinger, 62 years old, of Hartford SD passed away on November 23, 2020 at her home.

Cindy was born July 24, 1958 at Sioux Valley Hospital in Sioux Falls SD to LeRoy and Janice Peterson. She graduated from West Central High School in Hartford SD, class of 1976. Cindy received her Licensed Practical Nursing diploma in 1977 from Southeast VoTech Institute and worked primarily during her career at Cerebral Palsy in Sioux Falls and Sioux Valley Hospital system in Sioux Falls. Cindy also served the City of Hartford as a councilmember from 1992 – 2007.

In January of 1976, Cindy met Leo Liesinger in Hartford, SD; they were joined in holy marriage on July 24, 1976 at St George's Catholic Church in Hartford, SD. They were able to spend over 40 years of marriage together. Leo and Cindy were blessed with two daughters, Anna (Tom) Mitchell and Lisa (Tony) VandeMore, and five grandchildren Abigail, Ethan, Declan, Leo and Veronica. Cindy's greatest joy in life was her family, especially her grandchildren.

Cindy was welcoming to all; she was the host with the most. Many can hardly remember a party that wasn't in the driveway late into the next morning. Over-easy eggs and malt-o-meal, homemade pancakes, big pots of gumbo or fresh strawberries from the garden were always on the menu. Cindy never threw away a gift or note. Anytime you stopped by the house the latest card or picture from a niece or grandson was on the fridge or taped to the doors. Special salads or desserts were prepared for anyone who requested one. Cindy could play cards with all the big kids, especially the Liesinger clan, a very tall order. Leo and Cindy also enjoyed playing cards with their friends in the card club they belonged to for years. Cindy never asked for help and she was quick to offer help with Christmas dishes or baby shower planning. Gramma Tillie was kind, confident, hard-working, inclusive, loving, and a devout catholic. It will be hard to say good-bye and easy to miss her.

Cindy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leo; her father, LeRoy Peterson and other loved family members. She is survived by two daughters, Anna (Tom) Mitchell and Lisa (Tony) VandeMore both of Hartford, SD. Grandchildren Abigail & Ethan Mitchell, Declan, Leo and Veronica VandeMore. Mother, Janice Peterson (Spearfish, SD); brother Randy Peterson (Spearfish, SD); sister Lori (Brad) Pepper (Longmont, CO) and many other loved family members and friends.

A funeral mass for Cindy will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at St. George Catholic Church in Hartford. Her service will be live streamed on the St. George Catholic Church Facebook page for those who have Covid concerns about attending the service. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, a catholic wake service will begin at 4:30 pm. Social distancing and masks are required.

Published in KELOLAND on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Wake
04:30 PM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
NOV
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. George Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Memories & Condolences
November 25, 2020
Prayers to your family’s
Kevin & Diann Schoenfelder
Classmate
November 25, 2020
Anna, Lisa and family... I’m so very sorry for your loss. I pray that your great memories bring you comfort.
Andrea Liesinger
Family
November 25, 2020
Anna and Lisa, I met your Mom 40 years ago when I moved to town and started working at Sioux Valley hospital. I worked with her in oncology. She was was so kind and alot of fun. It was a privilege to have known and worked with her. Rest in peace Cindy. Jeanie Brennan
JEAN BRENNAN
Coworker
November 25, 2020
So sorry to hear of Cindy's passing. She was a cousin-in-law through the Hoeg line. Such a sweet gal. Loved all the memories. Sharon Hoeg Niemann Edgar, Wi
Sharon Niemann
November 25, 2020
I just heard about Cindy passing away. We grew up together, we were in the same class from grade school through high school. Our dads worked together and she married my cousin, Leo. Cindy brought people together; I can’t imagine her not being around. I am so sorry for your loss.
Patti Holey
Classmate
November 25, 2020
so very sorry for your loss she was a special lady thought's and prayer's to family and friend's
RHONDA LUPTON
Coworker
November 25, 2020
We were in the " sisterhood" since we were little girls, spending alot of time together and sharing the common knows of being the eldest in the families. Her love for family and friends, classmates was very high. She accepted everyone for who they were and was not afraid to give her 3 cents in a matter! Sharing the common bond also of being Hartford 's city council women, her deep seeded commitment of the community she grew up in was strong to leave a better place for the future generations. We will miss her laugh, love and the cards she sent, I will cherish the one I just received. Hugs to her families. She is at peace with the love of her life.
Deb Schultz
Friend
November 25, 2020
So sorry to hear. She was a special person and always mad me feel welcome. May she Rest In Peace
Sheila Jesse
November 25, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss. She was a wonderful and faithful women. Your in my thoughts and prayers
Deb Liesinger
Friend
November 25, 2020
Cindy will definately be missed by many. I have not seen her in person since high school but remember that she was always kind to everyone. I never heard her say a bad word about anyone which is a pretty special trait not a lot of people have it. We definately always had good times on sleepovers. HUGS AND PRAYERS TO THE FAMILY RIP Cindy.
Teresa Koch
Friend
November 25, 2020
I was shocked to hear of her passing.
I worked with Cindy for many years at Sioux Valley Hospital. She was a such a great person to be around, great smile, always loved her laughter, she was such a gentle soul. Rest peacefully in God's arms Cindy you will be missed.
Mary Bruns
Coworker
