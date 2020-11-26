Cindy Ann (Peterson) Liesinger, 62 years old, of Hartford SD passed away on November 23, 2020 at her home.



Cindy was born July 24, 1958 at Sioux Valley Hospital in Sioux Falls SD to LeRoy and Janice Peterson. She graduated from West Central High School in Hartford SD, class of 1976. Cindy received her Licensed Practical Nursing diploma in 1977 from Southeast VoTech Institute and worked primarily during her career at Cerebral Palsy in Sioux Falls and Sioux Valley Hospital system in Sioux Falls. Cindy also served the City of Hartford as a councilmember from 1992 – 2007.



In January of 1976, Cindy met Leo Liesinger in Hartford, SD; they were joined in holy marriage on July 24, 1976 at St George's Catholic Church in Hartford, SD. They were able to spend over 40 years of marriage together. Leo and Cindy were blessed with two daughters, Anna (Tom) Mitchell and Lisa (Tony) VandeMore, and five grandchildren Abigail, Ethan, Declan, Leo and Veronica. Cindy's greatest joy in life was her family, especially her grandchildren.



Cindy was welcoming to all; she was the host with the most. Many can hardly remember a party that wasn't in the driveway late into the next morning. Over-easy eggs and malt-o-meal, homemade pancakes, big pots of gumbo or fresh strawberries from the garden were always on the menu. Cindy never threw away a gift or note. Anytime you stopped by the house the latest card or picture from a niece or grandson was on the fridge or taped to the doors. Special salads or desserts were prepared for anyone who requested one. Cindy could play cards with all the big kids, especially the Liesinger clan, a very tall order. Leo and Cindy also enjoyed playing cards with their friends in the card club they belonged to for years. Cindy never asked for help and she was quick to offer help with Christmas dishes or baby shower planning. Gramma Tillie was kind, confident, hard-working, inclusive, loving, and a devout catholic. It will be hard to say good-bye and easy to miss her.



Cindy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leo; her father, LeRoy Peterson and other loved family members. She is survived by two daughters, Anna (Tom) Mitchell and Lisa (Tony) VandeMore both of Hartford, SD. Grandchildren Abigail & Ethan Mitchell, Declan, Leo and Veronica VandeMore. Mother, Janice Peterson (Spearfish, SD); brother Randy Peterson (Spearfish, SD); sister Lori (Brad) Pepper (Longmont, CO) and many other loved family members and friends.



A funeral mass for Cindy will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at St. George Catholic Church in Hartford. Her service will be live streamed on the St. George Catholic Church Facebook page for those who have Covid concerns about attending the service. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, a catholic wake service will begin at 4:30 pm. Social distancing and masks are required.

