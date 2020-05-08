Craig Ronald Wittrock
1978 - 2020
Craig Ronald Wittrock, 42, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away unexpectedly Tuesday May 5, 2020. Born in Spirit Lake, IA, February 5, 1978 to Ronald and Julie Wittrock. He graduated Tomahawk High School in 1996 and then attended Nicolet Area Technical College for Computer Science- Computer Programming graduating in 1999. Later, he studied at the University of Phoenix for Information Security Systems. He served in the United States Air Force from 2000-2010. After leaving the United States Air Force, he lived in Moriarty, NM. until moving to Sioux Falls, SD in 2016. He worked at Glory House in Sioux Falls, SD.



He is survived by his significant other, Teri Handel of Sioux Falls, SD. His son, Matthew; parents Ronald and Julie Wittrock of Sioux Falls, SD. Sister Rhonda (John) Repinski and their daughters Taylor and Alexis of Tomahawk, WI.



He was preceded in death by his brother Dean; sister Kristy; maternal and paternal grandparents.



His family and many friends will miss him greatly.



Private services will be held on Monday May 11, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD with interment at Calvary Cemetery in Milford,IA.

Published in KELOLAND on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Interment
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
Teri - hugs and prayers to you during this difficult time. Cherish those memories forever. Thinking of you lots - Becca
Becca Sotebeer
Friend
May 8, 2020
Craig was one of those people that you always thought would be there. Compassionate and caring to all of his friends. My heart aches that his light has been removed from the world. He was a great man. My deepest sympathies and condolences to his family. He was the best of us and he will be dearly missed.
Kristi Kountz
Friend
May 8, 2020
Ron, Julie and Rhonda, so sorry for your families pain. God bless, will be keeping you in my prayers!
Julie Giers Pepple
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
Craig was a caring and skilled co-worker who was always willing to help, whether it was a leaking pipe or a crashed computer. He will be sorely missed by everyone who worked with him.
Allan Saugstad
Coworker
May 8, 2020
Craig- Calm, resourceful, accepting , intelligent and giving. If you start describing Craig : you will need a bigger alphabet. I was lucky enough to know Craig. I would love to hear from some of the old gang contact me so we can share Craig memories ( Yes you Jason, Teri, Gail , Robert and GH people)
Lorilee V
Friend
May 8, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathy to all of Craigs family. My prayers are with you.
Dawn Baus
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
Ron, Julie, and Rhonda - I can't imagine the pain you are feeling right now. I am so sorry for your loss. I have so many wonderful memories of growing up that include all of you and Craig. He had the most wonderful laugh and could make anyone laugh along with him. I am thinking of all of you and hoping you know there are a lot of people who wish they could be there with hugs and support. My prayers are with you.
Sonya Cartwright
Friend
May 8, 2020
Ron and Julie, Sue and I are so sorry to hear of your loss. Sending you comfort and prayers.
Eugene and Sue Lanou
Friend
May 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through this difficult time. Craig will be greatly missed.
Dena Wold
Friend
May 7, 2020
Christie Rutherford
Friend
May 7, 2020
The best of friends and men,
That is how I will always remember Craig. He and I argued and disagreed a lot but no matter what we always ended up being side by side. He saved my life multiple times by getting me off the paths I was headed down and I loved him like a brother for it. His sense of humor, loyalty, and love will be missed. I just hope I can be the person and friend he deserved and wanted me to be. My heart and soul hurts for this loss to the Wittrocks and family. He was the best of men and will be missed. May God be with you all and welcome Craig with open arms.
Jason Meadowcroft
Friend
May 7, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. He will be missed.
Tashina Black Bull
Coworker
May 7, 2020
Ron, Julie, Rhonda and family. Our heart aches for you all. Have so many fond memories with Craig. So so sorry for your loss. God Bless you all!
Deacon Dave and Ginny Bablick
Friend
