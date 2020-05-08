Craig Ronald Wittrock, 42, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away unexpectedly Tuesday May 5, 2020. Born in Spirit Lake, IA, February 5, 1978 to Ronald and Julie Wittrock. He graduated Tomahawk High School in 1996 and then attended Nicolet Area Technical College for Computer Science- Computer Programming graduating in 1999. Later, he studied at the University of Phoenix for Information Security Systems. He served in the United States Air Force from 2000-2010. After leaving the United States Air Force, he lived in Moriarty, NM. until moving to Sioux Falls, SD in 2016. He worked at Glory House in Sioux Falls, SD.







He is survived by his significant other, Teri Handel of Sioux Falls, SD. His son, Matthew; parents Ronald and Julie Wittrock of Sioux Falls, SD. Sister Rhonda (John) Repinski and their daughters Taylor and Alexis of Tomahawk, WI.







He was preceded in death by his brother Dean; sister Kristy; maternal and paternal grandparents.







His family and many friends will miss him greatly.







Private services will be held on Monday May 11, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD with interment at Calvary Cemetery in Milford,IA.

