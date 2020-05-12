Cyndy Juhnke
1959 - 2020
Cyndy Juhnke, 60, passed away surrounded by those she loved at Dougherty Hospice House on May 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Private family services will take place on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home with burial in Parkston, SD at the Protestant Cemetery. More service details will be announced shortly. Please check back shortly for Cyndy's full obituary.

Published in KELOLAND on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
Rest In Peace, Cyndy. So many memories from High School. Fly high and soar with your angel wings.
Stacey Klarenbeek
Friend
May 12, 2020
I will miss you my friend. We had some really good times that I will always remember. Rest in peace and go fishing with your dad. Love you!!!!
Ginger Lund
Friend
May 12, 2020
REST IN PEACE NADINE J.
NADINE JUHNKE
May 12, 2020
Rest In Peace my dear, sweet friend. We have so many memories to cherish. I love you. Prayers and thoughts to your family.
Jerilyn Waller
Friend
