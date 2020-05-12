Or Copy this URL to Share

Cyndy Juhnke, 60, passed away surrounded by those she loved at Dougherty Hospice House on May 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.



Private family services will take place on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home with burial in Parkston, SD at the Protestant Cemetery. More service details will be announced shortly. Please check back shortly for Cyndy's full obituary.

