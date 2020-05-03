Cynthia R. Moore, age 59 of Belle Fourche, died peacefully at her home from natural causes, on Friday, March 6, 2020.



A celebration of life service will be held 10 am Thursday at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.



Cynthia Rae Moore was born January 3, 1961 in Belle Fourche, SD. She was the daughter of Robert and Marcella Louise Moore.



Cynthia was a well-loved member of the community. It was important to her to be active in the community, volunteering in many different aspects. She also wanted to do her part in keeping the city clean. Often, she would be seen in her wheel chair, picking up garbage, or even pulling weeds off the side of the road. She never let her health hold her back, she refused. She always made sure everyone was taken care of, no matter what was going on in her life. She enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, and taking rides around Belle Fourche. Before her accident that caused her to be in a wheel chair, she loved to remodel old campers, go to baseball games, garden, and spend time with her loved ones. If the sun was shining, she was outside, in her happy place, getting a tan and soaking in the sun.



Cindy volunteered many hours and in many ways in Belle Fourche. She helped at the Senior Center, the Tri-State Museum, and she helped paint numbers on the Riverwalk for safety of the walkers. She fostered cats, and planted flowers. She was a special person and will be greatly missed.



Cynthia is survived by her son, Hayden Moore of Billings, Montana; daughter, Courtney (Christopher) Johnson of Oregon; and brother, Ken Moore of Billings, Montana



She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Louise Moore; and brother, Chuck Moore.

