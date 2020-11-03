Cynthia Rae "Cindi" (Paulson) Severson, 64, of Platte, SD passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her home. Funeral Services are 11:00 A.M. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Platte. A Committal Service will follow at Platte City Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M. prior to services on Thursday. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. The service will be live-streamed through Mount Funeral Homes Facebook page.
Cynthia Rae (Paulson) Severson was born on March 3, 1956 to Gerald and Norma June (Leiferman) Paulson in Platte, SD. She attended Castalia Country School through the Eighth grade and graduated from Platte High School in 1974. On August 24, 1972 Cindi was united in marriage to Howard LeRoy Severson at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Platte.
Cindi worked at Casey's, Academy Pork and was employed as a cook for the Barrister, Platte Lanes and the Lake Platte Golf Club. She also liked visiting with the kids during her time with the Platte-Geddes School and Dakota Christian School hot lunch programs. Cindi was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Cindi enjoyed the outdoors while fishing, hunting – even for rattle snakes when younger, camping and observing wildlife. She liked completing Sudoku puzzles and was always ready to go for a drive. Cindi loved cooking, cheering for her kids and grandkids while watching their sporting events and treasured the time spent with her grandchildren.
Grateful for having shared in Cindi's life: her husband of over 48 years, Howard Severson of Platte, SD; four children: LeRoy (Stacy) Severson of Platte, SD, Judy (Paul) Baas of Platte, SD, Amy (Jon) Sjostrom of Jamestown, ND and Jennifer Severson of Platte, SD; a daughter-in-law, Kela Severson of Parkston, SD; 20 grandchildren: Jarred Schrader, Amanda (Chris) Eilers, Bria Severson, LaRae Severson, Gaberial Baas, Joseph Baas, Jamie Baas, Kathryn Baas, Christopher Baas, Shelby (Shorty) Rankin, Rebecca Severson (Ashton), Connor Hoy, Heidi Severson, Hannah Sjostrom, Ian Sjostrom, Hope Sjostrom, Austin Severson, Natalie Severson, Nevaeh Severson and Raelyn Severson; five great-grandchildren: Dalton Schrader, Landon Rankin, Laina Rankin, Terry James Severson and Isaac Nelson; a brother, Bradley (Beth) Paulson of Platte, SD; a sister, Sonjia Zobrist of Platte, SD; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and friends.
Cindi was preceded in death by: her parents, Gerald and Norma Paulson; a son, Terry Severson; her father and mother-in-law, Gordon and Elsie Severson; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nancy and Gary Omdahl.
