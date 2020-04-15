|
|
Dani "Kim" Pearson, 63. passed away March 26, 2020 at Sanford University Medical Center from a rare brain disease.
Kim was born September 12, 1956 in Sioux City, Iowa. She was adopted by loving parents John Paul and Doris Dean. Kim was raised in a musical family and enjoyed playing clarinet. Kim graduated in 1975 from College Park High School in Pleasant Hill, California. She spent the summer after high school touring Europe with many talented band members.
Kim returned to South Dakota and worked in Medical Billing. On September 9, 1999 she married Christopher Pearson, and they made their home in Sioux Falls and enjoyed spending summers at Pickerel Lake.
Kim enjoyed cooking and was especially proud of all the gifts she crocheted for her many nieces and nephews.
In early 2000 Kim found her birth family and many relationships were built. Kim was blessed to have two families in her life.
Kim was preceded in death by her parents, John Paul and Doris Dean.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Chris Pearson of Sioux Falls; her step daughter, Ali Pearson of Vancouver, Washington and step son, Andrew (Amelia) Pearson and granddaughter, Maddie of Lead, South Dakota; brother, Doug (Pam) Dean of Sioux Falls, SD; sister, Debby (Kevin) Anderson of Sioux Falls, SD; biological sister, Lisa Hoffman, Marysville, Washington, and Karol (Scott) Dumdei, Sioux Falls, SD and brother, James (Deborah) Swier, Howard, SD. She is also survived by her biological mother, Beverly Knutson, Sioux Falls, SD. Kim also has many nieces and nephews that will miss her dearly. Along with her fur baby Shilo and the many friends that she gained in her time here.
A memorial service and celebration of Kim's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 15, 2020