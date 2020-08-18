1/1
Daniel Albert Fredlund
1938-2020
Daniel Albert Fredlund, 81, of Newell, South Dakota died August 14, 2020.

Daniel was born September 21, 1938 in Newell to Albert and Viola (Thomas) Fredlund.

He is survived by a special friend, Ann Naatus of Belle Fourche; his daughter, Cindy Mertz of Casper, WY and daughter-in-law, Megan Fredlund and her children, Lukas and Ethan of Boise, ID; a brother, Jim (Jean) Fredlund of Denver, CO.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wayne Fredlund; sister, Katherine Miller and a son, Scott Fredlund.

Funeral services are pending with Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche.

An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com

Published in KELOLAND on Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kline Funeral Chapel
838 State St
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
(605) 892-3964
