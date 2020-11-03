Danney Lee Flaigg, age 72 of Newell, died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Rolling Hills Healthcare in Belle Fourche.
Private family services will be held. Arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Friends may leave written condolences online at: www.LeveringtonFH.com
Danney is survived by his mother, Mable Flaigg of Vale; brother, Jerry Flaigg of Sturgis; sisters, Linda Bohnet of Vale, Deborah Hutt of Arizona; son, Richard Flaigg of California; daughter, Tammy Wescott of Nebraska; and 3 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father; wife, Mila; brother, Peter; and infant sister, Roberta.