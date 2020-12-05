Darla Ann Singsaas, age 63, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Renner, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls. Private family graveside service will be at 3:00 PM Thursday, December 10, 2020, at East Nidaros Lutheran Cemetery. The graveside service will be live streamed at the Minnehaha Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page. Visitation, without the family present, will be from 4-7:00 PM Wednesday, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Baltic. Masks are required. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to the East Nidaros Lutheran Church.



Darla was born on July 3, 1957 in Sioux Falls to Henry & Elaine (Rippentrop) Albers. She grew up in the Lennox area and graduated from Lennox High School. On December 3, 1977, she married David Lee Singsaas. The couple settled in Baltic and later moved to Bismarck, North Dakota in 1985. They returned to South Dakota in 1997 and lived in Montrose, Renner, and finally Sioux Falls.



Darla was involved in many activities and groups. She was a very active member of East Nidaros Lutheran Church. There she served on the health board, served as WELCA President, and was very involved in the quilting group. She was also a member of the Bismarck Welcome Wagon and the Baltic Legion Auxiliary. Darla's greatest joy was her family, friends, and her love for the Lord. She also enjoyed traveling and fishing with her husband David.



Survivors include her sisters: Darcy (Duane) Myrmoe, Renner, and Danita (Jeff) Foss, Tea; sister-in-law, Sharon Singsaas, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; nieces & nephews: Bonnie and Donald Hanten and their children Julia and Ashley, Sioux Falls; Brad and Crystal Myrmoe, Sioux Falls, Blake Myrmoe, Renner, Justin and Kasi Foss and their daughter Claire, Yankton, and Jeremy and Sarah Ann Foss and their daughter Sophie, Worthing.



She was preceded in death by her husband, David on October 7, 2019, parents, Henry and Elaine Albers, and infant niece and nephew, Jennifer and Jordan Foss.

