Darla "Sue" Byrd, age 76 of Belle Fourche, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her home.
A celebration of life service will be held 3pm Friday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation.
Darla Joyce Brunson was born July 9, 1943 in Murdo, South Dakota. She was the daughter of Vern and Ada (Swan) Brunson. Darla grew up on a ranch south of Belvidere and graduated from the Belvidere High School. Afterwards, she received a degree in Denver CO as an Xray Technician. Following, she returned to Murdo where she worked for the hospital. It was there that she met the love of her life and on October 4, 1969, her and Terry Byrd were united in marriage in Murdo. To this union 2 children were born: Tom and John. Following their marriage, Darla and Terry lived in Murdo and then in 1975 they moved to Newcastle Wyoming for a short time. In 1976 they moved to Belle Fourche where they have lived since. Over the years, Darla has worked at various places in Belle Fourche, including: The Hat Factory, Swan Bakery, Jumpin' Jacks, and for the lunch program at the Belle Fourche schools.
Darla was a wonderful wife who loved her children very much. She made so many quilts in her lifetime and enjoyed giving them to people, especially kids and grandchildren. She was also stubborn and you always knew where you stood with her. She loved her grandchildren dearly and spoiled them as much as she could. She will be greatly missed.
Darla is survived by her husband, Terry of Belle Fourche; sons, Tom of Belle Fourche, John (Kristen) of Maysville OK; 7 grandchildren, Jaxon, Abby, Ashley, Jacob, Amanda, Brock, Sydnee, Tanya (John) Kjellsen; brother, James Brunson of North Platte NE. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Verna ""Sis"", Darrell, Jeanie, Charlie, John ""Jack"", Judy, Josephine, and Bud.
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 23, 2020