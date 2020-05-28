Darlene Kay (Johnson) Speth, 82, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, with her family by her side in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
No service will be held at this time. Rather, please raise a glass of chardonnay and toast the amazing person Darlene was. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to your favorite charity in her honor.
Darlene Kay Johnson was born July 7, 1937, in Heron Lake, Minnesota to William and Josephine (Newcomer) Johnson. She graduated high school in Wilder, Minnesota and shortly after married Robert (Bob) Speth. Darlene and Bob were married for 63 years. Darlene spent much of her career in retail, working for Horwitz Jewelers and Dayton-Hudson while living in Sioux Falls.
Darlene was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She continued that role with her grandchildren-doting on them best she could from across the country. She was incredibly kind, generous, and compassionate-willing to do anything for anyone. She loved making salsa and pickles with her husband. She dared not show up without a bag of party mix or sugar cookies when visiting her friends and family. Other interests included visiting her siblings and in-laws, playing games, reading and traveling to Oregon and California to visit her children and grandchildren.
Darlene is survived by her husband, Bob; two children, Tim (Inge) Speth, and Brenda; two grandchildren who she simply adored, Jenna (Rich), and Natalie; two brothers, Larry (Marilyn) Johnson, and Daryl; sister, Sharon (Alan); and her many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father.
Published in KELOLAND from May 28 to May 30, 2020.