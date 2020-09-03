1/1
David Kohlhagen
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
David Kohlhagen, age 71 of Newell, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his home.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

Services are tentatively being planned for September 9th. When service times are set, this website will be updated immediately.

David is survived by his daughters, Kellie (Edward) Schneider of Sacramento CA, and their children, Isabella and Alexandra; Jennifer (Chad) Tausch of Redding CA, and their children Myles and Ethan.

Published in KELOLAND on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
715 National Street
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
(605) 892-3320
