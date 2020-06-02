David Paul Holbeck
1959 - 2020
David P. Holbeck, 60, Sioux Falls, SD, died unexpectedly at his home, on Friday, May 22, 2020.

Services for David are pending. Please continue to check back for updates.

David Paul Holbeck was born on December 26, 1959, to Donald and Nova (Spawn) Holbeck, in Sioux Falls, and attended school in Sioux Falls before moving to Chester, SD, where he graduated. He then went on to attend Dakota State College in Madison. David worked various jobs at Arctic Cat Manufacturing, Intech, and most recently Holiday Inn. He was more known for his musical talent. Although David was born with birth defects that caused his arms to be shorter and lacking thumbs, he trained himself to play drums, piano, and the organ. David was a member of the Apostolic House of Deliverance in Sioux Falls. He was an avid Vikings fan and Twins fan.

David leaves behind his mother, Nova (Jim) Like, Luverne, MN; four siblings, Craig (Gena) Holbeck, Colorado Springs, CO, Daniel (Mary) Holbeck, The Woodlands, TX, Cherise (Ed) Ray, Luverne, MN, and Steve Holbeck, Sioux Falls; and five nieces and nephews, Matt, Kayla, Tori, Ashley and Donald.

David was preceded in death by his father, Donald Holbeck.

Published in KELOLAND from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
