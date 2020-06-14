Debbie (Fines) Thomas of Morton, ILL, formerly of Sioux Falls passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of her home on Monday, June 8, 2020.



A Funeral service for her will be held at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The interment will be at St. Michaels Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be directed to Life Scape in Sioux Falls. Due to the Covid 19 there will be no wake service or reception held.



Debbie was born in Sioux Falls on October 25, 1949, the daughter of Ed and Vi Fines. She grew up in Sioux Falls and after graduating from O'Gorman High School moved to Peoria, ILL where she worked as a reservationist with Ozark Airlines. She eventually moved to St. Louis and worked with TWA and American Airlines and retired as a gate agent.



On February 11, 2012 Debbie was united in marriage to her dear love, Delbert Thomas and moved to Morton, ILL. They enjoyed five wonderful years together before Del's passing in 2017.



Debbie was blessed with her treasured daughter, Kristina Baker. Debbie spread joy to whomever she came in contact with whether in person or with her many Facebook friends. She had the ability to lighten a situation and turn it into a good laugh. Everyone loved her sense of humor. Her favorite hobby was scrapbooking. Debbie cared about everyone and was always there for the people in her life. Even though she dealt with health issues, she was a positive person and put others first.



Debbie was a devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother. Family and her strong faith and her love for God and her dog, Dakota were most beloved to her.



We as her family will always remember her love, caring, laughter, generosity and deep devotion to God and life. Please keep her in your prayers, heart and memories. She was the very best mother, grandmother, sister and friend anyone could have. May God bless her memory and her family and may she forever rest in peace.



Grateful for having shared her life are: her daughter, Kristina (Martin) Baker, Pevely, MO, her grandchildren, James and Dalton Baker, Pevely, MO; her sisters, Pam (Jim) Burke, Bozeman, MT., Mary Fines, Sioux Falls, SD, 2 nephews, Ryan and Tyson Burke. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

