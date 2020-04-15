|
Della Mae (Dawson) Johnson was born May 12, 1916 on a small rural farm outside of Hartford, SD to Ray and Della(Kennedy) Dawson. The family later moved to a farm outside of Gary. She later moved to Watertown and met and married Harvey Johnson. They lived in Watertown, Sioux Falls and then in Salem, SD where Harvey was employed at the Trading Post in Salem.
Della Mae worked as a dedicated housewife and mother. Both their daughters Karen and Candy were raised in Salem, SD. Mae loved cooking, sewing and being a housewife. She was also very active in Christ Lutheran Church and was also a member of a birthday club and card club.
Harvey and Della Mae both enjoyed hosting parties and gatherings at their home. One of Harvey's favorite activities and brought tremendous joy to him was lighting firecrackers outside the window to scare the women.
Mae had a passion for sewing, and made many dresses for her daughters and niece Heidi. After her daughters were gone she got a job working as a milk tester for the National Farmers Organization (NF0). She very much enjoyed testing the milk and visiting the drivers. Mae stayed active her entire life, in fact she learned how to bike ride in her seventies! Her grandsons, Matt and Tony, had quite the time watching her. As Mae and Harvey got older and had more health concerns they moved to Sioux Falls.
Mae was very active in East Side Lutheran Church. She also loved rummaging and finding many treasures for her family. She also enjoyed her time with her granddaughters Brittany and Heidi. She loved it when her grandson, Tony came to have lunch with her. After Harvey passed, she moved to Bethany Home in Brandon where she was quite loved.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters , Karen Elkjer, Ft. Myers, Fl , Candy (Ardie) Sioux Falls, grandchildren and their families, Matthew , Heidi &Kyle, Tony &Gail, Brittany & Sitt, Marshall & Kobi and Kim & Mike and many nieces and nephews.
Della Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey, her parents, sister Gladys, brothers, Ray, Leonard, Glen and Harvey along with 2 nephews Hank and Johnny Welberg.
Della Mae lived a good and long life, Fly high Mom, and Grandma!!!!!
Published in KELOLAND on Apr. 15, 2020