Delores Mahoney, age 77 of Alva WY, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.



Funeral arrangements are pending with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. When service times are set this website will be updated immediately. Services are tentatively being planned for Saturday, October 3rd in Hulett.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.



Delores Irene Woodwas born July 16, 1943 in Sundance, Wyoming. She was the daughter of Earl Wood Jr and Clara (Redding) Wood. Delores grew up in New Haven, Wyo. She was united in marriage to John ""Tom"" Mahoney on April 28, 1966. Together they made their home west of Alva on the Mahoney Family ranch and raised three children there. She really enjoyed reading and could always be found with at least one book in her bag by her side. She also enjoyed doing word search puzzles, listening to music, watching movies, and getting together with family and friends. She had a sense of humor that would always make you giggle just by the innocent nature of her jokes. Delores will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



Delores is survived by her sons, Steve (Leslie) of Belle Fourche, Justin (Amber) of Phoenix AZ; daughter, Amanda Mahoney of Laramie WY; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Roger (Lorna) Wood of Hulett WY, George (Judy) Wood of Newcastle WY; sister, Alethea Edwards of Moorcroft WY. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom; an infant sister, Twila Renee; and brother-in-law, Joe Edwards.

