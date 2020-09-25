DeLyle Clarence Johnson, 79, of Platte, SD passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at his home after a year-long battle with stage four lung cancer. Memorial Services are 11:00 A.M. Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Christian Reformed Church, Platte. A private family Committal Service with Military Honors will be held at West Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Platte. Visitation will be held at the church (CRC) from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. Sunday, September 27, 2020. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. Social distancing will be practiced; the service will also be live-streamed.
DeLyle Clarence Johnson was born at his family home on May 3, 1941 to Garfield Clarence and Berniece (Gunderson) Johnson in Platte, SD. He attended La Roche Country Grade School and graduated from Platte High School in 1959. Afterwards he went on to hold various jobs in Rapid City, worked on the construction of I-90 near Kimball, worked on a ranch in Wyoming, and then helped to build the Platte-Winner Bridge until joining the US Navy to serve his country in January of 1961. His term of duty, during the Vietnam War, lasted exactly four years, being discharged in January of 1965. He served aboard the USS Bon Homme Richard aircraft carrier, specializing as an Aviator Parts Man. Of his four years, three years and nine months were aboard the ship with only three months on shore.
In 1966 he began work on river boats, traveling up and down the Mississippi River while stationed in Chicago. During this time, he made three trips around the tip of Florida to Cape Canaveral with parts for the Apollo space shuttle. In 1978 he returned to the family farm west of Platte where he grew up and began a career in farming and cattle ranching. He remained there until his retirement and moved to Platte in 2007.
On September 27, 1985 DeLyle joined a "ready made" family when he was united in marriage to Shirley (Westerling) Weins at Trinity Lutheran Church in Platte. While looking at family pictures, he once commented that, "I got all this and didn't have to do a thing, but marry you!". He was also a past owner of the Platte Subway and Four Seasons Car Wash, where he maintained the car wash machinery.
DeLyle was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Campbell-Timmerman American Legion Post #115, where he served as the Adjutant for 44 years, and was on the Conservation Board of Charles Mix County. In his younger years, he was an avid hunter of elk, antelope and loved hunting geese. Later in life, he enjoyed a good game of cards with friends, being in his workshop shed and moving snow for his neighbors. DeLyle and Shirley enjoyed numerous bus trips and some road trips across the US. They delighted in meeting new friends and visiting old acquaintances.
Grateful for having shared in DeLyle's life: his wife of nearly 35 years, Shirley Johnson of Platte, SD; three daughters: Jamelee (Eric) Van Donge of Sioux Falls, SD, Jacqueline (Jeffrey) Olsen of Platte, SD and Julie (Patrick) Storr of Pocahontas, IA; 10 grandchildren: Jordan (Daniel) Hoffman of Tulsa, OK, Joni Olsen (fiancé, Brandon Jones) of Tulsa, OK, Jentre Olsen of Tulsa, OK, Jill (Josh) Moret of Platte, SD; Jackson Olsen of Platte, SD, Zach Storr (fiancé, Sarah Kinrade) of Kansas City, MO, Nathan Storr of Ames, IA, and Hudson, Lincoln, Beau Van Donge of Sioux Falls, SD; four great grandchildren: Grace, Gavin, Griffin Hoffman and Landry Moret; a brother, Richard Johnson of Platte, SD; three sisters: Ila Vae Antonsen of Platte, SD, Mary Beth (Larry) Kuiper of Platte, SD and Jeanenne Williamson of Las Vegas, NV; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
DeLyle was preceded in death by his parents, Garfield and Berniece Johnson; an infant brother; and two brothers-in-law: Richard Williamson and Robert Antonsen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in DeLyle's honor may be directed to: New Hope Christian Camp and Retreat Center, PO Box 52, Platte, SD 57369.
Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.