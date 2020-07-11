Dennis Leonard Andachter, son of Paul and Shirley (Thoming) Andachter, was born October 4, 1947 in Parkston, SD. He was baptized and confirmed at Hope Lutheran Church in Delmont, SD. He grew up on a farm in the Delmont, SD area. He graduated from Delmont High School in 1966, then he enlisted into the Army in 1967 serving 1 year in the states and 2 years in Germany working in the motor pool. On December 17, 1967 he married Karen Stoebner. Karen joined him in Germany for 2 years. Upon discharge from the Army, Dennis and Karen moved to Mitchell, SD. He worked in the printing industry for 30 years. He then worked for car dealers before starting SDSU Ice Cream Truck in the Sioux Falls area for 15 years before retiring.



Dennis enjoyed fishing and camping in and along the Missouri River and enjoyed working on cars in his spare time. During his retirement years, Dennis enjoyed spending time in the winter months in Apache Junction, AZ. His most recent hobby was 4-wheeling in the desert with friends in AZ.



Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Karen Andachter, Sioux Falls, SD; children, Michael Andachter and Timothy Andachter(Brittany Schmidt), Sioux Falls, SD; niece Amy(Brian) McEntee(and their children), Sioux Falls, SD; mother-in law, Agnes Stoebner, Sioux Falls, SD; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Larry and Cheryl Smejkal, Wagner, SD, Gerry and Lorna Semmler, Delmont, SD, Russell and Janice Stoebner, Sioux Falls, SD and many nieces and nephews.



Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Shirley Andachter; sister, Belva Richards; father-in-law, Raymond Stoebner.



Relatives and friends are invited to gather with the family for an SDSU Ice Cream Truck social at Heritage funeral home following the burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.



Dennis funeral will begin at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation with the family present will be one hour prior to the service

