Diane Lynn Leitner passed away at her home in McAllen, Texas on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the age of 63.



Diane was born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, the daughter of William and Gloria (Baker) Beyer on August 24, 1956. They resided on the farm in the town of Stockbridge where she later started her education in the Stockbridge school district. After graduation from high school, Diane started her life long career with Outlook Graphic Company in 1978 where she retired after 35 years in 2014.



She was united in marriage to Randy Kettner in 1984 and to this union, two children were born, Kyle and Ashley. She later married Marvin Leitner in 1996. That was where all of her love for traveling out West begun.



Diane had a passion for gardening where she could spend all day outdoors enjoying the sunshine and her animals. Along with the outdoors, she loved spending hours into days doing the puzzles! There could never be enough of those! Her love for the outdoors led her to traveling, camping and eventually to the warm, and sunny state of Texas, where she and Marvin had lived for the past 6 years.



Survivors include her children, Kyle (Cassi) Kettner of Hilbert, WI, and Ashley (Mandeep) Ahuja of Menasha, WI; her five grandchildren, Blake, and Gracie Kettner, and Emma, Aerin, and Raj Ahuja; her brother, Bill (Lynn) Beyer; her sisters, Debbie Beyer (special friend, Larry Freund) and Brenda Olson; her best friend, Luis; many nieces and nephews.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, William and Gloria Beyer, her husband, Marvin Leitner, and a brother-in-law, Brian Olson.



There will be a private memorial service being held in McAllen, Texas at a later date.



To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Diane Lynn Leitner, please visit our Tribute Store.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store