Dick Dyk, age 89, of Platte, SD was called home to his faithful savior Jesus on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Platte Health Center Avera. Funeral Services are 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the First Reformed Church in Platte. A Committal Service with Military Honors will follow at Platte City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 7:00 P.M. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Mount Funeral Home in Platte with a 7:00 P.M. Prayer Service. Both services will be live-streamed.
Dick Dyk, age 89, of Platte, SD was called home to his faithful savior Jesus on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Platte Health Center Avera. What a glorious celebration as he once again embraces his mother and father. A family reunion is being held at Heaven's Gate. Entry is NOT based on his lifetime of service, his sweet character, or any wonderful act that Dick accomplished while on this earth, but ONLY because of Jesus' death and resurrection and Dick's personal acceptance of that gift of salvation. Eph 2:8
Dick was born on June 24, 1931 in Platte, SD to Harm and Nancy (Dykstra) Dyk and graduated from Platte High School in 1949, then entered into the service of our country by joining the US Army. He attended basic training in Fort Sill, Oklahoma in 1950 and served overseas in Korea as a surveyor on the front line during 1951. Dick's military service ended in 1953. On October 13, 1955, Dick was united in marriage to Margaret I. Star at the Corsica Christian Reformed Church in Corsica, SD.
For 34 years, Dick and Margie lived on a farm northwest of Platte, SD. Their home was blessed with four daughters. In 1989, due to various health reasons, Dick and Margie sold the family farm and moved into Platte, SD where Dick worked in home construction.
Dick loved to study the Catechism and had the pleasure to teach it to many young people in the local area.
Dick had a love for auctions and all things antique. A vast collection was accumulated and liquidated many times throughout the years. Dick also loved flowers and had an extensive garden for many years. Anytime someone would stop to look at the beautiful flower garden, he was quick to give God the glory.
In 1992, Dick suffered a massive heart attack and had a quadruple bypass. He has always been very grateful that the Lord spared his life at that time and that he was blessed with many more years.
In 2000, Dick and Margie started traveling to Cary, Mississippi during the winter months where they felt called to serve the Lord as volunteers at the Cary Christian Center. This mission was a deep passion where they served until 2015, meeting many people that have remained lifelong friends.
Dick leaves behind: his wife of 65 years, Margie Dyk of Platte, SD; four daughters: Vicki (Gorden) Munneke of Harrison, SD, Julie (Scott) Feenstra of Corsica, SD, Peggy Starr of Washington and Amy (John) Rambadt of Gravett, AR; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; six siblings: Harriett Namminga of Springfield, SD, Clair Dyk of Sioux Falls, SD, Henrietta Star of Mitchell, SD, Gerald Dyk of Platte, SD, Carolyn (Fred) Hofman of Brookfield, WI and Billie (Sam) Childress of West Chicago, IL; two sisters-in-law: Cora Star of Washington and Alyce Bareman of Holland, MI; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Harm and Nancy Dyk; three sisters-in-law: Candace Dyk, Pearl Dyk and Dorothy Zoerman; and five brothers-in-law: Jack Zoerman, Stan Bareman, Alvin Star, Don Star and Jake Namminga.
Memorials in Dick's honor may be directed to: Gideons, PO Box 223, Platte, SD 57369.
Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.