Dillon G. Griffith, 27, died suddenly due to complications from an accident, on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Sioux Falls, SD.



Dillon Gene Griffith was born on September 9, 1992 to Johnny and Deanne (Hart) Griffith in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. He was home schooled before moving to Sioux Falls in 2009. Dillon worked at Michaels, and at Walmart in Sioux Falls and Brookings as a manager, before he had a serious accident. After the accident, he worked at McDonalds, but health problems brought him back to the hospital.



Dillon loved to cook. He was always trying to make new things. Dillon wanted to be a wrestler. He was a talented singer and even wrote music. He enjoyed playing video games, drawing, art, and writing stories.



Grateful for sharing his life are his mother, Deanna Griffith, Sioux Falls, and his father, Johnny Griffith, Saltillo, TX; one brother, Justin Griffith, Sioux Falls, and one sister, Keisha (Roman) Brown, Sioux Falls; niece and nephew, Isabella and Roman; grandmother, Louise Hart, Saltillo, TX; three aunts, Virginia Patterson, Saltillo, TX, Cynthia Riley, Carson, TX, and Mary Leake, Talco, TX; one uncle, Ken White; and many cousins and friends.



Dillon was preceded in death by his grandparents, Billy Gene Hart, Archie Griffith, and Alene Biffel; aunts and uncles, Debbie White, Linda Hausenfluck, LeRoy Griffith; and many more relatives, friends, and loved ones.

