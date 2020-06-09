Dillon Gene Griffith
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dillon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dillon G. Griffith, 27, died suddenly due to complications from an accident, on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Sioux Falls, SD.

Dillon Gene Griffith was born on September 9, 1992 to Johnny and Deanne (Hart) Griffith in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. He was home schooled before moving to Sioux Falls in 2009. Dillon worked at Michaels, and at Walmart in Sioux Falls and Brookings as a manager, before he had a serious accident. After the accident, he worked at McDonalds, but health problems brought him back to the hospital.

Dillon loved to cook. He was always trying to make new things. Dillon wanted to be a wrestler. He was a talented singer and even wrote music. He enjoyed playing video games, drawing, art, and writing stories.

Grateful for sharing his life are his mother, Deanna Griffith, Sioux Falls, and his father, Johnny Griffith, Saltillo, TX; one brother, Justin Griffith, Sioux Falls, and one sister, Keisha (Roman) Brown, Sioux Falls; niece and nephew, Isabella and Roman; grandmother, Louise Hart, Saltillo, TX; three aunts, Virginia Patterson, Saltillo, TX, Cynthia Riley, Carson, TX, and Mary Leake, Talco, TX; one uncle, Ken White; and many cousins and friends.

Dillon was preceded in death by his grandparents, Billy Gene Hart, Archie Griffith, and Alene Biffel; aunts and uncles, Debbie White, Linda Hausenfluck, LeRoy Griffith; and many more relatives, friends, and loved ones.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-5822
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved