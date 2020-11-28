Dillon W. Heinzerling, age 63 of Belle Fourche, died suddenly on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.
The funeral service will be held 10:30am Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 at the Countryside Church in Spearfish. Visitation will be held 5 to 7pm Wednesday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery, in Spearfish.
The funeral service will be live-streamed on Dillon's obituary page, located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com