Dillon W. Heinzerling
1957 - 2020
Dillon W. Heinzerling, age 63 of Belle Fourche, died suddenly on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.

The funeral service will be held 10:30am Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 at the Countryside Church in Spearfish. Visitation will be held 5 to 7pm Wednesday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery, in Spearfish.

The funeral service will be live-streamed on Dillon's obituary page, located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com


Published in KELOLAND on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
DEC
3
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Countryside Church
Funeral services provided by
Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills - Belle Fourche
715 National Street
Belle Fourche, SD 57717
(605) 892-3320
