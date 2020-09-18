1/1
Dolores Irene Rishovd
1926 - 2020
Sioux Falls, SD - Dolores Irene Rishovd died September 15, 2020 in Sioux Falls, SD.

Dolores the daughter of Dorthea and Henry Ringdahl was born August 30, 1926 in McVille, ND. She graduated from Oak Grove Lutheran High School in Fargo, ND.

On October 19, 1947, Dolores was united in marriage with her high school sweetheart, Rudy Rishovd, in McVille, ND. She and Rudy were lifelong farmers near McVille.

Rudy and Dolores were members of the New Luther Valley Lutheran Church in McVille.

Grateful for having shared her life with her husband, of 65 years, Rudy of Sioux Falls; two daughters, Kathryn (Roy) Knudson of Sioux Falls, Karen (John) Abel of Tucson, AZ; two grandchildren, Dr. Cheri (Lyle) Kovalenko of Sioux Falls, Katelyn (Pierino) DeMitis of Tucson, AZ; four greatgrandchildren, Andrew, Kathryn Sofia, and Alex Kovalenko.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Kevin Knudson, several brothers and one sister.

A private family service will be held at a later date. www.heritagesfsd.com

Published in KELOLAND on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
