Dolores Marie Flynn, 91, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Village. Dolores was born May 25, 1929 in Ghent, MN to Nathalia and Davis Skillings. She grew up in Minnesota and attended Worthington High School in Worthington, MN.
Dolores was united in marriage with Philip John Flynn on August 7, 1947.
Dolores worked as a soda jerk in high school, was a homemaker, mother of ten children, and also worked at the Sioux Valley Daycare Center between the years of 1983 to 1998.
Dolores was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, was a Girl Scout Leader, and a member of the Catholic Daughters and Daughters of the American Revolution.
Dolores is survived by her 9 children, Michael (Brenda) Flynn; Colleen (Jerry) Flynn-Deane; Brigid Flynn; Patrick (Joan) Flynn; Mary (Larry) Brende; Cathy Flynn; Trish (Juan Pablo San Martin) Flynn; Melissa (Randy Dooyema) Flynn; Meghan (Nathan Peterson) Flynn; seventeen grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Philip; her son Sean; and her grandson Nicholas Dooyema; her parents; two brothers and three sisters.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the American Association for Cancer Research, South Dakota Alzheimer's Association
, or Avera Hospice.
