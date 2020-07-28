Donald Eugene Larson, 87 of Sioux Falls, formally of Clark, rode off to his heavenly rodeo on July 26, 2020 at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Clark Center Cemetery, rural Clark. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, July 31, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged to protect those at risk.



The family kindly asks that memorials be directed to Clark Center Cemetery Fund, Messiah New Hope Lutheran Church, or Ava's House Hospice.



Donald Eugene Larson was born in Clark County on April 22, 1933, to Ilert and Ruby (Gula) Larson, on the home place northwest of Clark. His first bed was the drawer of a chest. He was baptized June 04, 1933. (Sponsors John and Helena Johnson; Edwin and Ruth Larson) at Clark Center Lutheran Church.



Confirmation class was an important milestone for more than Don's faith development. It was in those classes that a sweet feisty young gal, named Neva Killmer, caught his attention. That interest developed into the love of a life time and four years later, shortly after high school graduation, they were united in marriage on June 10, 1951. As one reporter wrote about Don and Neva, ""theirs was a horse and carriage relationship!""



The two celebrated 68+ years together which included much adventure as well as the ups and downs of an active life. Faith, family, and friends became their life story as they were blessed with four children and their families that followed. ""Cowboy"" Don lived for being with horses, wagons, and friends. His grandmother, Elma Woodland, was the first Caucasian child born in Clark County in 1889 and his grandfather, John Gula, was the last man to farm with horses in Ash township near Clark. Don liked to stay with his grandpa and drive the horses and would always ride his horse to country school.



With all that horse sense, Don was a vital part of the 1989 South Dakota Centennial Wagon Train. As one reporter wrote in the memory book, ""Don 'grandpa' Larson is soft spoken, easy going, hardworking and one down-right good ol'boy! Hard work and bad times mixed with some good years, Grandpa tells better stories than those who write books.""



A regular part of his ""cowboy"" schedule included horse shows, trail rides, shoeing, state fair, Prairie Village wagon train, thrashing with a team, bringing Santa into the mall on a stagecoach, DC Presidential inauguration parades with the McCrossan Boys ranch, and working the chutes at the Las Vegas national rodeos. Mr. Larson once said with amazement, ""We sure got to do a lot of stuff that most people don't!"" And whenever it was time to leave, he would call out, ""Next time bring a rope and we'll play horse!""



As a family man, Don enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids participate in their church, school and sporting activities. He took them with him on his adventures and taught them how to throw, ride, sing, hunt, fish, ski, strum, shoe, rope, cuss and spit-not to mention rolling your own cigarettes! As they were growing, he sat with them in church!



Following retirement, Mr. and Mrs. Larson wintered in AZ where they continued their love of dancing especially when the Tennessee Waltz was played. Smooth!



He stood beside his wife as best he could, especially in her recent declining conditions. When Neva went into the care home, Don was sitting beside her and helping with her care from 6:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. each day. When asked about his amazing commitment during these last difficult years, he would reply, ""Well, that's what 'for better, for worse' meant, isn't it? Just doing my part.""



Grateful for having shared his life are his brother Richard (Darla); sister in love Janice Larson; daughter Marvene (David) Evenson, Omaha, NE; sons Steven (Sharon) Larson, Crooks, SD; Timothy (Pam) Larson, Sioux Falls; and Brian (Kim) Larson, Canton, SD; Grandchildren Chad Larson, Chris (Heather) Evenson, Simone (Matt) Weber, Aaron Christianson, Chad (Candace) Smith, Micah (Joni Zephier) Larson, Jacob Larson, Casey (Casey Lynn) Larson, Cory (Katie) Larson ; Great grandchildren Moriah, Nathaniel, Braeden, Hope, Alexandra, Cheyenne, Harley, Cole, and Wyatt as well as many nieces, nephews, grands and greats.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Neva (November 12, 2019); a daughter, Linda Ann, born at rest; his parents; sisters Shirley, Phyllis; brother Dale; sisters-in-love Lorene Steen and Lavonne Larson; brothers-in-love Helmer Steen, Gordon Larson; niece Betty Palmer; nephews Jim Palmer, Jarett Larson; great niece Vicky Palmer.

