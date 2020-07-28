1/1
Donald Richard Fischer
1936-2020
Donald Richard Fischer was born November 10, 1936, to Joseph & Amelia (Diede) Fischer. He grew up the oldest of 4 boys. He graduated from Bismarck High School in 1954, upon graduating he joined the United States Navy, stationed in Virginia Beach, VA. He returned to ND briefly, where he married the love of his life on April 12, 1955, Bertha Louise Wing. They resided in Virginia Beach throughout his military service.


Returning to their roots in Bismarck, they adopted the first of their 3 children, JD, in 1965, Susan (Frederick) in 1967, and Wade in 1972. In 1974, Don's employment led them to Pierre, SD, where they raised their 3 children, created lifelong friendships, & became valued members of the community, as well as St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church where he served as a lecter for over 40 years. Upon the death of "Bert" in 1998, Don occupied his time by living his dream of being a hunting guide at both Warne Raches & Shattergun Lodge. During the course of which he guided many famous people, his favorite being Hank Williams Jr., which carried a special connection due to his lifelong fondness for Waylon Jennings.


Don's passions included his beloved family, friends, fishing, hunting, neighbors, coffee club, & an active lifestyle until the end. He participated in many local community events, the kindness in his heart shown through as he provided random acts of kindness throughout his life. Anyone that knew him or crossed his path could tell he loved life through his contagious smile and true love for people.


Grateful for having shared his life are his three children, JD (Jackie), Susan Frederick (Cody), & Wade (Nicki), his 6 grandchildren, his 6 great grandchildren (7th currently on the way), Judy whom he shared a wonderful relationship with, & more than we can count four-legged companions. His 3 brothers, Floyd, Dave, Tim.


His lifelong service, commitment, & love for the Lord assured him that waiting for his arrival in his heavenly home are his parents, and the long awaited open, loving arms of his lifelong love, "Berta Lou".


The family kindly asks that you direct memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please see attached link to make a donation.

http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Don_and_Bert_Fischer


Published in KELOLAND on Jul. 28, 2020.
