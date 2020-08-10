1/1
Donavon Ray Mason
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donavon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donavon Ray Mason, age 88, of Platte, SD died shortly after saying goodbye to his beloved wife of 61 years, Arlene. He passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Platte Care Center. He was born to Orrin E. and Myrtle (Parrish) Mason on February 25, 1932, in Platte, SD. A joint Memorial Service for Don and his wife, Arlene will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Platte. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 – 10:00 A.M. prior to services on Saturday. A Committal Service with Military Honors will follow at Platte City Cemetery. Social distancing will be practiced. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements. The service will also be live-streamed.

After graduation from Platte High School in 1951, Don enlisted in the Marine Corp and served his country during the Korean Conflict. After his service, Don became a member of the American Legion and went on to hold offices as Local Commander, State Commander, and National Vice Commander.

Don and his wife, Arlene, operated a family farm and cattle operation. Don was always very proud to live in and be involved with the Platte community. He served on the school board, bank board, Community Building Board, was instrumental in rebuilding the Platte Sale Barn, and assisted the volunteer teams in building the Lake Platte Golf Course, Trinity Lutheran Church, and Lyric Theatre. Don enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, playing cards, reading, and a good steak.

Grateful for sharing his life are, his two daughters: Kim (Tim) Tripp of Hartford, SD and Jill (Dale) Schulte of Cedar Falls, IA; three grandsons: Tom Tripp of Chattanooga, TN, Adam Tripp (Me'Shaya) of Hartford, SD and Kyle Schulte of Iowa City, IA; one granddaughter, Madison Schulte of Iowa City, IA; a great granddaughter, Twila Tripp; two brothers: Lester (Fern) Mason and Kenny Mason; and two sisters: Alice Fischer and Georgia Adolph.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene (4/11/2020); two daughters: Jean and Karla; two brothers: Clarence and Vernon; a sister, Irene; six brothers-in-law; four sisters-in-law; four nephews; and his parents.

Memorials in Don's honor may be directed to: Campbell-Timmerman American Legion Post 115, c/o Arden Harvison, PO Box 111, Platte, SD 57369, Platte Public Library, 310 S. Main St., Platte, SD 57369 or Alzheimer's Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Funeral Home
520 S Main St
Platte, SD 57369
(605) 337-3857
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mount Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved