Doris "Jeannie" Kelley, 77, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Avera Prince of Peace.



Survivors include her children, Dianne (Jim) McGuire and Bruce (Betty) Kelley both couples reside in Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren, Joshua (Heather) McGuire, Molly McGuire (Ryan Wentzel), Jessica (Justin) Hawk, and Katrinia McGuire; and great grandchildren, Sofia and Colin McGuire (Joshua), Alexa and Eli Hawk (Jessica). She was preceded in death by her husband Richard; mother and father; brother and sister in Law; and grandparents.



A private family service will be held at a later date. A celebration visitation will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home from 11:00am – 5:00pm family will not be present.

