Doris "Jeannie" Kelley
1943 - 2020
Doris "Jeannie" Kelley, 77, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Avera Prince of Peace.

Survivors include her children, Dianne (Jim) McGuire and Bruce (Betty) Kelley both couples reside in Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren, Joshua (Heather) McGuire, Molly McGuire (Ryan Wentzel), Jessica (Justin) Hawk, and Katrinia McGuire; and great grandchildren, Sofia and Colin McGuire (Joshua), Alexa and Eli Hawk (Jessica). She was preceded in death by her husband Richard; mother and father; brother and sister in Law; and grandparents.

A private family service will be held at a later date. A celebration visitation will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home from 11:00am – 5:00pm family will not be present.

Published in KELOLAND on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 24, 2020
Jeannie you will be missed by all of us, but we will see you again. Give everyone a hug for us.
Randy and Debra Feltis
Family
May 23, 2020
Best cousin ever! Love you! See you in heaven...Frank
Frank Feltis
Family
May 23, 2020
Many years ago, Jeannie became a piano student of mine. She had these beautiful long fingernails which she loved, and I tried to get her to clip them back to play the piano better, but to no avail. I have kept up with her through our mutual friend, Gloria. I am so sorry for the loss of your Mom and Grandma. I look forward to seeing her again when we meet in Heaven. She is now breathing in Celestial air, and her lungs are full of life giving air! Praise God for her new life!
Nancy Gross
Friend
