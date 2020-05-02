Dorothy F. Gross, 91, of Spearfish, SD died April 10, 2020 at the Rolling Hills Healthcare in Belle Fourche. She was born on March 29, 1929 at McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Thomas Leonard and Glen Leora (Parks) Frisby. Dorothy has a brother, Leonard Frisby who was born in 1926.
Dorothy came from a very humble beginning. She spent the first 11 of her years living in a tar paper shack built by her father. After her mother died when Dorothy was 11 years old, she spent her growing up years living with friends and relatives of the family. When Dorothy was a senior in High School in Madison, SD she met and fell in love with her husband to be, Gordon Gross.
They married in 1947. To that union four children were born, Earl, Jerry, Susan and Ellen. Their first date was at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, SD. They used to dance by the lake in Madison and enjoyed going to the roller rink with friends.
Dorothy loved music and singing. In a State singing contest in Madison, Dorothy received an ""Excellent"" score and Gordon's sister, Viola received a ""Superior"" score in the contest. Dorothy sang the song, ""Trees"".
Through the years, Mom cherished her four children most of all and a new life in Montana where they milked dairy cattle in Fromberg, Molt and Billings. In 1956 they moved the small dairy herd to Worden, MT where their four children graduated from high school. While there Gordon went to an Auctioneer school. After another move to Billings without the dairy cows, Dad became a full-time auctioneer. Sadly in 1973 he died from a disease. Dorothy loved the livestock auction atmosphere and spent the next 21 years working at the Public Auction Yards (PAYS) in Billings.
In 2012 she moved from her beloved ""Billings"" to Spearfish, SD to be closer to her daughter, Susan. They loved spending weekends attending garage sales and rummaging through Second Hand Stores. Her 90th Birthday was celebrated with all four children present and numerous family and friends.
Dorothy will be remembered by her quick wit and humor and her love of animals. She will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, grandchildren and many friends.
Grateful for sharing her life are her 4 children, Earl (Joyce) Gross of Williston, ND, Jerry (Corinne) Gross of Dayton, WY, Ellen (Frank) Kern of Billings, MT and Susan (Russell) Murphy of Nisland, SD; her brother, Bob (Sharon) Frisby of Prineville, OR.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Gross.
There are no services planned at this time. The children will meet at a later date to celebrate her life.
The family suggests memorials to the Western Humane Society, 324 Industrial Drive Spearfish, SD 57783 or to the American Cancer Society, 4904 South Technopolis Drive Sioux Falls, SD 57106.
An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com
Dorothy came from a very humble beginning. She spent the first 11 of her years living in a tar paper shack built by her father. After her mother died when Dorothy was 11 years old, she spent her growing up years living with friends and relatives of the family. When Dorothy was a senior in High School in Madison, SD she met and fell in love with her husband to be, Gordon Gross.
They married in 1947. To that union four children were born, Earl, Jerry, Susan and Ellen. Their first date was at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, SD. They used to dance by the lake in Madison and enjoyed going to the roller rink with friends.
Dorothy loved music and singing. In a State singing contest in Madison, Dorothy received an ""Excellent"" score and Gordon's sister, Viola received a ""Superior"" score in the contest. Dorothy sang the song, ""Trees"".
Through the years, Mom cherished her four children most of all and a new life in Montana where they milked dairy cattle in Fromberg, Molt and Billings. In 1956 they moved the small dairy herd to Worden, MT where their four children graduated from high school. While there Gordon went to an Auctioneer school. After another move to Billings without the dairy cows, Dad became a full-time auctioneer. Sadly in 1973 he died from a disease. Dorothy loved the livestock auction atmosphere and spent the next 21 years working at the Public Auction Yards (PAYS) in Billings.
In 2012 she moved from her beloved ""Billings"" to Spearfish, SD to be closer to her daughter, Susan. They loved spending weekends attending garage sales and rummaging through Second Hand Stores. Her 90th Birthday was celebrated with all four children present and numerous family and friends.
Dorothy will be remembered by her quick wit and humor and her love of animals. She will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, grandchildren and many friends.
Grateful for sharing her life are her 4 children, Earl (Joyce) Gross of Williston, ND, Jerry (Corinne) Gross of Dayton, WY, Ellen (Frank) Kern of Billings, MT and Susan (Russell) Murphy of Nisland, SD; her brother, Bob (Sharon) Frisby of Prineville, OR.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Gross.
There are no services planned at this time. The children will meet at a later date to celebrate her life.
The family suggests memorials to the Western Humane Society, 324 Industrial Drive Spearfish, SD 57783 or to the American Cancer Society, 4904 South Technopolis Drive Sioux Falls, SD 57106.
An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KELOLAND on May 2, 2020.