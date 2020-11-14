On Thursday, November 12, 2020 Doug Noteboom passed away peacefully at his home in Sioux Falls at the age of 78 with his wife, son and daughter by his side. Doug graduated from Arlington HS in 1960 as both homecoming king and student body president. From there he attended Augustana College where he met the love of his life and his forever partner, Frances Halverson. On June 13, 1964 they were married and were blessed with two wonderful children, Debra and Mark.



In 1966, Doug graduated from Augustana College and immediately began his 35-year career at Augie, first as an admissions counselor and then as the director of the Career Center. While at Augustana, Doug's passion for helping college students was always front and center. As an advocate for new teachers and education, Doug was instrumental in establishing the South Dakota Teacher Job Fair. He was also a member of Sioux Falls Sales and Marketing Executives (SME), serving as president for several years. Connecting students with employers, and simply making connections with people, Doug worked his entire career at Augie until health issues prompted an early retirement in 2001.



Doug's never-give-up attitude and positive spirit allowed him and his wife Fran to enjoy many years of travel, time with friends and family and lots and lots of hunting and fishing. Doug squeezed every moment of living he could into his 78 years.



He was also the very definition of a conservationist and wildlife enthusiast. Doug tirelessly supported conservation efforts in South Dakota. He was instrumental in starting the Sioux Falls chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) and served as the state president of the NWTF for a number of years. He was honored to be recognized for his work on multiple occasions, including being awarded the Sioux Empire Sportsman/Conservationist of the year. He truly loved hunting and fishing. But even more so, he treasured the opportunity of sharing those experiences with others.



Doug was preceded in death by his parents Marion and Violet Noteboom and his brother Davis.



Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Fran, daughter Deb Wolf (Brad) of Lead, SD and son Mark Noteboom (Deb) of Hermosa, SD and two fabulous grandchildren, Hunter and Callie.



Visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls from 5-7pm on Sunday, November, 15. CDC guidelines will be followed. A private funeral service for the family will follow on Monday morning with burial following at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials can be directed to the Doug Noteboom Educator Scholarship at Augustana University.

