Duane Harlan Thompson, age 70, passed away October, 30, 2020, at Avera Hospital Sioux Falls, SD after a brief illness.



Duane was born May 19. 1950. He spent a great deal of his youth in Key West, FL where his father had been stationed in the U.S Navy. Duane worked odd jobs throughout his life. His favorite thing to do in his later years was to ride his Yamaha Scooter. He would ride his scooter from spring until the snow fell. His pride was being part of a scooter club in Huron, SD. He relocated to Sioux Falls 7 years ago. Duanes' greatest gift was his ability to talk to anyone. After 10 minutes strangers became acquaintances.



He was preceded in death by his mother Eva and his Father Neil. He is survived by his brother David, sister-in-law Anji and numerous nieces and nephews. Duane was, and always will be, a precious son and beloved brother.

