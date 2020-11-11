Duane Leroy Vinz was born on August 19, 1945 in Mitchell, South Dakota to Henry A. and E. Lucile Vinz. He had 14 siblings.
Duane grew up and worked most of his life on the Vinz family farm north of Spencer, SD. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spencer. He met Anna Kay Keenihan in the first grade when their country schools had a joint Halloween party. They met again in the eighth grade and got to know one another in Lutheran Walther League. They began dating when Anna Kay asked Duane to the Sweethearts' Dance when they were seniors in high school.
Duane graduated from Spencer High School in 1963 and joined the South Dakota Army National Guard. After basic training, Duane continued working the Vinz family farm full time, married Anna Kay Keenihan on April 22, 1967 and had five children. They eventually bought the farm from his dad, building it to a Grade A dairy operation. Duane worked at Dakota Pork in Mitchell for several years while farming. He worked on the farm until he sold it in 1994. He then worked at Menards in Sioux Falls for many years.
Duane loved helping people solve challenges in creative ways while he worked at Menards. He always enjoyed his dogs. No matter the breed, there was always a ""Sparky"" around. Duane was active in the church, where he loved to sing.
Duane's family was his joy. His kids and grandkids were close to his heart. Duane loved napping with a sleeping baby, from his kids to his grandchildren. Duane loved Vinz family gatherings because they were filled with stories, whether true, or made up. Hearty laughter burst from Duane's siblings as one told the story and the others embellished. This tradition continues with his children and grandchildren.
Duane died on Monday, November 9th, 2020. Grateful for having shared in his life are his wife, Anna Kay (Keenihan) Vinz, his children Dr. Laura Vinz Lyons, Larry (Deanne) Vinz , Chris (Kim) Vinz , Cordell (Gina) Vinz; nine grandchildren, Andrew, Nathaniel, Benjamin Gabriel, Danielle, Jared, Jordyn, Isaac and Emalee.
Preceded in death by a daughter, Luann K. Vinz, his parents and nine siblings
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, November 14 at Heritage Funeral Home, Corner of 57th and Minnesota, Sioux Falls. For the health and safety of the family and those in attendance we invite you to watch the service that will be live streamed at www.ginavinz.com/duane.
If you feel you need to attend, PPE and social distancing is required. www.heritagesfsd.com.