Dwayne Lee Altman, 71, of Kimball, SD passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. At Dwayne's request, no services will be held at this time. A gathering of family and close friends will be planned in the future. Mount Funeral Home of Kimball is assisting with arrangements.
Dwayne was born on April 9, 1949 to Eugene and Bernice (Powers) Altman in Mitchell, SD. He graduated from Kimball High School in 1967. His early interest in cars and trucks began when he was young. He started his trucking business, Altman Trucking, in 1967. Dwayne's work brought him joy; he was known for being at work well before the sun came up and often said he felt best when he was in the truck. He valued serving his customers and worked long hours and on weekends to take care of their needs. When a customer called, Dwayne prioritized getting them the rock or gravel they needed within a day or two. During the winter months, when the weather forced him to slow down, he spent time clearing snow from neighbors' yards, socializing with friends at the coffee table or grain elevator, visiting his father at the assisted living center, doing sudoku puzzles, watching Gunsmoke, and driving around checking roads and seeing the countryside. He remained dedicated and committed to his work until his death.
Dwayne loved going hunting and fishing with his kids and grandkids, and could fish for hours whether he caught anything or not. He found happiness in experiencing life through his children, including their sports events, travels, and work experiences. Dwayne was always looking for good deals and liked to buy and sell things, especially heavy equipment like trucks, trailers, and loaders. He was a gifted story teller who could talk to anyone, and he enjoyed hearing about people's lives. He was especially great with children, and could hold their attention for hours by telling stories - some true and others less so. Dwayne was known for one-liner quips and giving pieces of advice, which he shared with his kids often. He kept everyone on their toes with the tricks he'd play and had a knack for guessing his Christmas presents. He was always looking out for his kids and grandkids, and would never let them leave without slipping them a little money.
Grateful for having shared in Dwayne's life: his wife of over 41 years, Bonnie Altman of Kimball, SD; four children: Karla (Dan) Cummings of Pukwana, SD, Mike Altman of Mitchell, SD, Lindsey Altman of Minneapolis, MN, and Daniel (Becky) Altman of Yankton, SD; four grandchildren: Bryton Cummings, Emilie Cummings, Hayes Altman, and Sutton Altman; his father, Eugene Altman of Kimball, SD; a brother, Doug Altman of Mitchell, SD; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Dwayne was preceded in death by: his mother, Bernice Altman; and three siblings: John (in infancy), Diane Bussey, and Dennis Altman.
Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.