Ed Drouin ~ January 3, 1948 – September 30, 2020



Ed was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on January 3, 1948 to Paul and Anna (Clay) Drouin. At a young age, he moved to California with his parents, his older brother Gerry, and his younger sister Patti. They settled in Los Angeles for a while, then moved to Compton, and finally planted roots in Buena Park, near Knott's Berry Farm.







He took up playing guitar-first acoustic, then electric-in his teen years. In his early twenties, he enjoyed playing in a band in Hollywood, California. Ed later became a truck driver, a profession he held for fifty years. Many of those years were spent driving a large Peterbilt truck, a job that took him all over the United States. It also brought him to the love of his life, April Engle.







Ed lived in many places, but eventually settled down in South Dakota. After retiring, he spent his free time working on and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, something he had enjoyed throughout his life. He also loved just spending time with April and his dog, Blue.







He is survived by his loving companion, April Engle, his brother, Gerry, his sister, Patti (aka Goldilocks, a nickname given to her by Ed when they were young), his loyal dog, Blue, and many other relatives.







He is preceded in death by his parents, his dog, Bubba, grandparents, and many aunts, uncles, and friends.

