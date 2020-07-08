Edward Raymond Warren born 9/6/1950 aged 69 passed away surrounded by his family in his home in Boise, Idaho on 11/23/19. A public memorial gathering will be held from 5-7:00 PM Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Minnehaha Funeral Chapel in Colton.



Ed was born to Clarence and Elizabeth in Sioux Falls, SD where he grew up with his 3 sisters. Ed graduated from Lincoln High School, went on to college in Colorado and graduated with a mechanics degree. He was drafted into the Army where he was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam war, then went on to work for the government for most of his career. Ed made many life-long friends at the VA in SD and National Interagency Fire Center in ID. He met his wife Candi in the fall of 1976, had two children, then moved to Idaho in 1995. He was a tough nut to crack but had the biggest heart underneath that rough exterior. Ed was the first one to let you know that you messed up and the first one to be there to help pick up the pieces. He had a love of music and guitars that no one could rival. He named his favorite guitar ""the old lady"". From his dogs, to horses, to rabbits, to ferrets, to turtles, to birds, there was no end to Ed's love for animals. He also had a love for cars and was a regular member in a British Car club in Boise where he made many friends and was able to find people who understood his technical talk about all things mechanical and shared his love of driving. His passion was infectious. He was a jack of all trades and a MASTER of all. His take on this obituary would probably be "This is bull shit".



He is survived by his wife Candi (Wrage), Daughter Alicia (Dave Jenkins) and grandson Carter, Son Sam, Sisters Claire (Paul) Dalrymble, Barb Peterson, and Colleen (Pat) Thompson, sisters-in-law Cindy (Kent) Johnson, Connie Jones, Gaye Haugen, brothers-in-law John (Nikki) Wrage, and Adam (Nancy) Wrage as well as many nieces and nephews.





